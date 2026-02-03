Young couple seen engaging in indecent acts at Choa Chu Kang void deck beside rubbish chute

Young couple allegedly seen engaging in indecent acts at Choa Chu Kang HDB void deck, girl seen wiping self down

Residents in Choa Chu Kang were left disturbed after a young man and woman were allegedly spotted engaging in indecent behaviour at the ground floor of an HDB block.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the incident reportedly occurred on 26 Jan at around 8.30pm at Block 609, Choa Chu Kang Street 62.

Resident claims couple acted openly for about 10 minutes

A female resident told SMDN that she noticed the couple after looking down from her corridor at the void deck, near the refuse chute area.

“They looked very young, probably in their 20s and appeared to be Chinese,” the resident said.

“It was still early in the evening, and many people were returning home. There is also a school opposite. Their behaviour was really inappropriate.”

Video allegedly shows woman wiping herself after act

SMDN reported that footage of the incident showed a woman in a red top leaning against a wall and repeatedly wiping herself with tissue paper, while a man beside her handed her more tissues.

The footage, which lasted about three minutes and 20 seconds, allegedly showed the woman pulling her shorts down to her thighs at one point and lifting her top several times while cleaning herself.

She reportedly wiped her abdomen and groin with tissues.

The resident said she was upset by the incident, adding that such behaviour could negatively affect children living in the area.

“If young children see something like this, what kind of impact would it have?” she said.

Couple lingered after alleged act

When SMDN reporters visited the site, they found that the area was located beside the refuse chute in a relatively secluded corner of the void deck, measuring about nine square metres.

The spot was partially shielded by pillars, forming a blind corner that made it difficult to notice anything unless one looked closely.

Abandoned speakers and a wooden rack were also seen at the location.

After the alleged act, the pair did not immediately leave.

They were allegedly seen tidying themselves, kissing and smoking, before eventually leaving the area together about six minutes later.

Act may constitute as offence under Penal Code

Lawyer Cory Wong from Invictus Law told reporters that if a couple engages in indecent acts in a public place and is seen or reported, they could be charged under Section 294(a) of the Penal Code.

If convicted, the offence carries a punishment of up to three months’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

