India may limit air conditioning units to 20°C in bid to save energy

India considers saving energy by introducing 20°C limit to air conditioning units

As sweltering heatwaves grip the subcontinent, India is exploring drastic new regulations that could limit air conditioning temperatures to a minimum of 20°C in an effort to avert an impending energy shortage.

One of the world’s fastest-growing markets for air conditioning, India is now battling skyrocketing power demands.

Air con units alone consume up to 25% of the country’s electricity during peak hours, according to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, as reported by Associated Press (AP) News.

ACs may be capped at 20°C amid power crunch

In response, the Indian government is considering sweeping changes that would set a mandatory temperature range of 20°C to 28°C for all air conditioners, including those in homes, offices, and even cars.

“We have decided the minimum temperature of ACs will be fixed at 20°C…amid rising temperatures due to climate change and increasing use of cooling systems,” said India’s Union Minister for Power.

He added that turning the temperature up by even one degree could slash energy consumption by 6%.

The changes are expected to bring more uniformity in AC usage and slash wasteful energy expenditure, though an official rollout date has yet to be announced.

ACs cranked to 16°C as temperatures hit 50°C

With summer temperatures in parts of India soaring past 50°C, many residents blast their units to as low as 16°C in a desperate attempt to keep cool.

Demand has surged with 11 million air conditioning units sold in the 2023–2024 period, reports the Business Standard.

However, much of the cooling infrastructure is outdated and inefficient. According to AP News, nearly 80% of air cons sold in India are so energy-inefficient that they’d be banned in China.

Proposal receives mixed reactions

The proposal has sparked fierce debate. While many have welcomed the eco-conscious initiative, others question its practicality.

A teacher in Chennai shared his concerns with the AP News: “Sometimes there is no choice but to set a low air conditioner temperature in cities like Chennai because it’s just way too hot and humid. My daughter gets heat pimples at times if we don’t do this.”

Others argue that India managed without widespread AC use in the past, and people can adapt again if needed.

But some experts say that the solution lies not in limiting temperature settings but in phasing out inefficient units and replacing them with more energy-efficient models.

Also read: Tourist impressed by adjustable air-con vents in S’pore buses, wishes US had them too

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Sorapong’s Images on Canva. Image is for illustration purposes only.