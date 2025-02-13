‘More gong xi fa cai than you’: TikToker in M’sia shows off Indian boyfriend celebrating CNY like pro

TikToker’s Indian boyfriend celebrates CNY like a pro in Malaysia

For many, Chinese New Year (CNY) is a time for family, traditions, and bringing your bae to meet your family. One TikToker’s Indian boyfriend did her proud by embracing the festivities–even more than she does.

On Wednesday (12 Feb), TikTok user @viviannfoo shared a video of her boyfriend fully immersing himself in her family’s CNY celebrations—playing Mahjong, lounging around like a seasoned pro, and even impressing her grandmother with Mandarin greetings.

The clip quickly went viral, racking up over 400,000 views and plenty of amused and wholesome reactions from netizens.

More ‘gong xi fa cai’ than his girlfriend

The video, captioned “When your Indian boyfriend is more Gong Xi Fa Cai than you”, showed OP’s boyfriend effortlessly blending into the family’s celebrations.

He’s seen at the Mahjong table, with a relative beside him offering guidance.

The video then cuts to him sipping on Yeo’s Soya Bean milk while watching a Chinese show on the television, looking every bit like he belongs.

Later, he kicks back in a classic ah gong chair, munching on CNY snacks while watching the television.

Indian boyfriend impresses with Mahjong skills

In another TikTok post, titled “How my Indian boyfriend impressed my Chinese family”, OP’s boyfriend is spotted playing Mahjong again—this time sporting a traditional Chinese shirt.

At this rate, he might as well be an honorary family member.

One user in the comments joked that the OP’s boyfriend looked ready to attend a Mahjong tournament.

Another user said his playing stance was eerily similar to how their own father sits at the table.

Another commented that the boyfriend fitted right in, saying he “mastered” Mahjong.

Nailing Mandarin & winning Hearts

Beyond mastering Mahjong, OP’s boyfriend also took part in one of CNY’s most cherished traditions—greeting elders in Mandarin.

In an earlier video, he’s seen wishing his OP’s grandmother 新年快乐 (Happy New Year) before cracking a joke with a play on the Year of the Snake.

OP’s grandmother bursts into laughter after hearing her boyfriend’s attempt at speaking Mandarin.

Netizens couldn’t get enough of OP’s boyfriend and his sweet attempt to integrate with OP’s family. Many showered him with compliments in the comments.

One user said the OP’s grandmother appreciated the fact that OP’s boyfriend is trying his best to speak Mandarin, even so far as calling it “true love”.

Another user praised the OP’s boyfriend, saying, “he nailed it”.

