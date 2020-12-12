Dara Burgers In M’sia Has Indomie Wagyu Burger With Chili Sauce

Indomie instant noodles and burgers are some of our favourite go-to comfort foods to conquer our late-night cravings. Now, what if you fused these two beloved dishes into one mouthwatering treat?

Enter this innovative Indomie Wagyu Burger by Dara Burgers in Kuala Lumpur. On Thursday (10 Dec), Malaysian gastronomic site KL Foodie shared the combination of Wagyu burger patty topped with Indomie and copious amount of chilli sauce.

Here’s what you need to know about this must-try 2-in-1 comfort food.

Indomie Wagyu burger replaces cabbage with instant noodles

Dara Burger gave our burgers an upgrade that we never knew we needed until today. Their latest concoction replaces the typical cabbage and tomato toppings with Indomie instant noodles.

On Thursday (10 Dec), KL Foodie shared the behind-the-scenes process for the fusion dish.

First, the cook starts by whipping up a plate of Indomie instant noodles.

Next, they grill the Dara Burgers’ signature Wagyu beef patty.

Once the patty is well-done, it’s placed on a burger bun and topped with Indomie instant noodles that’s carefully contained within a round mould.

Foodies who want to add a spicy kick to the dish can also opt for a dose of chilli sauce as well as fried shallots.

The Indomie Wagyu burger will set you back S$5.94 (18 RM).

Burger company founder said Indoemie was his favourite comfort food

Founder of Dara Burgers Hazreek told KL Foodie that Indomie was his favourite comfort food. Since he loved burgers and owned a burger company, he decided to fuse the two foods together.

Dara Burger also offers beef patties in supermarkets across Kuala Lumpur. Their premium Wagyu burgers patties are imported from Australia and processed in their factories.

Their factories also process beef, lamb, and chicken patties — all of which are halal-certified.

Hope it ends up in our pasar malams

Since its launch, the Indomie Wagyu Burger has taken the online world by storm. We hope they’ll also be available at our local pasar malams so we can give it a try too.

In the meantime, eager foodies can probably try whipping up Indomie noodles with a burger patty on the side for a preview of sorts.

