Most of the time, night owls in Singapore would head to 24-hour prata shops or good ole McDonald’s to satisfy our supper cravings. But now residents in the North especially may have a new option as a burger stall has opened at Woodlands North Plaza.

Open from 9pm almost every night except on Sundays, the place is sure to be a hit among supper kakis.

Halal Western food at Burger Geprek in Woodlands

Facebook user Al’mukz shared about the stall on Friday (4 Dec). Since then, the post has gone viral, with over 1,300 shares at the time of writing.

Selling all sorts of dishes from burgers to fish & chips and even Indomie, this is the place to go when you’re yearning for an all-out supper feast.

Spicy burgers & Indomie for the heat

If you take everything with a lot of chilli, the stall’s namesake and signature menu item, the Burger Geprek, won’t disappoint.

Oozing with a spicy chilli paste that packs a punch in every bite, we can’t promise that you won’t end up in tears after finishing the meal.

Those who can take the heat of the famous Indonesian sambal would savour this masterpiece. Those who can’t, don’t worry, there are much milder options.

If you prefer to go the classic route, you can have your ayam geprek with Indomie, for an ultimate Indonesian feast.

Just make sure to have a bottle of water on hand, or order a Milo Dinosaur from the drinks stall to wash all that heat away.

Chicken chop & steak for those on a budget

Folks who fancy themselves something a little more atas while keeping to a budget would be happy to know that the stall also serves steak.

Yup, we’re talking an entire slab of sirloin steak drenched in black pepper sauce, with chunky fries, coleslaw and baked beans on the side. All for just $9.

Even if you don’t feel like cutting into some red meat, you can’t go wrong with options like chicken chop and fish & chips.

Judging from the display, prices appear to be wallet-friendly, so you can still save up for that end-of-year staycay.

New supper spot in the North

You’re probably salivating over the menu by now, so let us share the juicy deets you need to know.

Address: 883 Woodlands Street 82, Singapore 730883

Opening hours: Mon – Sat, 9pm – 4am

Nearest MRT station: Woodlands

Since the stall’s first Instagram post was on 25 Nov, we’re guessing that it’s still fairly new to the area.

Looks like Woodlands residents will have another new makan place to look forward to, after F&B outlets recently opened at Woods Square.

Jio your supper kakis soon for some spicy burgers and steak.

