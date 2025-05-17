Man in Indonesia fries tempeh in plastic to prove it’s the secret to making crispy food

Indonesian man fries tempeh in melted plastic to make it crispier

An Indonesian online personality has sparked outrage and debate across the internet after uploading a TikTok video of himself frying and eating tempeh cooked in melted plastic — all in the name of science.

TikTok creator Edwin Kurniawan Agung conducted the experiment to test a long-standing rumour: that some street food vendors in Southeast Asia might use plastic in hot oil to achieve extra crunch.

In the now-viral video posted on 7 May, Edwin first fries a batch of tempeh, a traditional soy-based staple in Indonesia, in regular cooking oil.

Then, in a second batch, he melts pieces of plastic — including a disposable cup — directly into the oil before cooking the tempeh.

He then tastes both versions, concluding that the plastic-laced tempeh was noticeably crispier.

The experiment, though tongue-in-cheek in tone, underscores serious concerns about food safety and unethical cooking practices.

Online reactions: Crunch comes at a cost

While there’s no confirmation of street food vendors actually doing this en masse, Edwin’s experiment has reignited public concern.

Some commenters thanked him for confirming their suspicions about food that’s suspiciously crispy.

However, others criticised the stunt itself as irresponsible.

Some users noted that his experiment was unneccessary and raised the concern that he may suffer health consequences from it.

In fact, even Edwin himself seems to be aware of the experiment’s dangers — warning viewers against doing the same at home.

Health experts have long warned that heating plastic releases toxic chemicals that can cause cancer, hormonal imbalances, affect our metabolic system and other serious conditions.

