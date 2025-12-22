6 Indonesian men caught for unlawful entry into S’pore by boat, they were seeking employment

6 Indonesian men caught for unlawful entry into S’pore via wooden craft

Six Indonesian men were caught and arrested for entering Singapore unlawfully by boat.

They were intending to seek employment here, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a media release on Sunday (21 Dec).

Indonesian men intercepted in sea of Tanah Merah

The incident took place at about 12.35am on Sunday, SPF noted.

The Police Coast Guard (PCG) detected a wooden craft in the sea off Tanah Merah, which is within Singapore’s territorial waters.

PCG intercepted the craft and arrested the six Indonesian men on board, who were aged between 23 and 29, SPF said, adding:

Preliminary investigations revealed that the six Indonesian nationals had intended to enter Singapore illegally via the boat to seek employment.

Indonesian men charged with unlawful entry

On Monday (22 Dec), the six men were charged in court with illegal entry into Singapore under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959.

Those convicted of the offence face up to six months in prison and at least three strokes of the cane.

Police Coast Guard Commander Ang Eng Seng said PCG would continue to take “firm action” against immigration offenders.

This is in order to protect Singapore’s territorial waters and coastal borders from crimes and security threats.

He also praised his officers for their “vigilance and exemplary teamwork”, which led to the swift arrest.

4 other Indonesians entered S’pore on 17 May

The latest arrests come seven months after four other Indonesian men entered Singapore unlawfully in a small, fibre-glass craft on 17 May.

They made it to Pulau Tekong, landing with a total of 2,700 packets of assorted duty-unpaid cigarettes wrapped for concealment, among other items.

The men aged from 28 to 50 did not have any travel documents, and were also charged in court with unlawful entry.

