Supporters Of Indonesian Preacher Threaten S’pore By Mentioning 9/11, Shanmugam Warns Not To Dismiss Threats

Supporters Of Indonesian Preacher Threaten To Attack Singapore Using 9/11

Last week, government officials denied entry to an Indonesian preacher, Abdul Somad Batubara, citing his extremist teachings as the reason.

Since then, controversy over the ban has caught social media by storm. Numerous supporters have left comments below the posts of Singapore’s leaders and held protests in Jakarta and Medan outside Singapore’s embassy.

Unfortunately, the issue seems to have escalated as of late. Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said on Monday (23 May) that Somad’s supporters have made serious threats against Singapore, using 9/11 as an example.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Mr Shanmugam noted the ongoing controversy during a press conference where members of the media were present.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Home Affairs explained the reasons for the ban. Somad had previously preached on the legitimacy of suicide bombings and made derogatory remarks about other faiths.

Mr Shanmugam added that any individual making such comments in Singapore would be arrested.

“The language, the rhetoric, as you can see, is very divisive, completely unacceptable in Singapore,” he said.

Some of the people that ISD has investigated in Singapore for radicalisation… were following his preachings.

Despite this, several of Somad’s supporters have made threats on social media directly targeting Singapore, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

“His supporters have called for cyberattacks on Singapore,” Mr Shanmugam said. “All because we exercised our right to deny someone entry into Singapore.”

One such example is an Instagram user who called Singapore an “Islamophobic country”. He demanded that Singapore’s leaders apologise to Muslims and Indonesians within 48 hours.

If his demands were ignored, he threatened to expel Singapore’s ambassadors to Indonesia and send armies to attack the country “like 9/11 in New York 2001”.

The troops sent to attack Singapore would also include the Islamic Defenders Front, an Indonesian hardline Islamist organisation.

Instagram has since removed the post for going against community guidelines and suspended the account.

We cannot dismiss threats against Singapore

According to CNA, Mr Shanmugam said Singapore cannot dismiss the severity of the threats, especially since they made comparisons to 9/11.

He also added that Somad’s ban from Singapore has conversely provided the preacher with even more publicity, enabling the situation to escalate.

Publicity has drawn even more attention to preacher

Mr Shanmugam said the denial of Somad’s entry into Singapore has given publicity to the Indonesian preacher, who already has a large online following.

“He’s making maximum use of the publicity,” he said. “He [is] now, in my view, engaging in more publicity stunts.”

The minister proceeded to stress Singapore’s “zero-tolerance stance” and “even-handed approach” toward all forms of divisive ideology and hate speech.

“It’s not directed at any specific individual or any specific religion, or any specific nationality.

“Our position applies equally to all,” he emphasised during the conference.

To support the view, he cited numerous examples of preachers who were previously banned from the country.

For instance, American foreign preacher Lou Engle was unable to set up a practice in Singapore due to the derogatory remarks he had made toward other religions.

Mr Shanmugam further praised the “very proper” response of the Indonesian government to Singapore’s ban on the preacher. According to TODAY, Indonesia accepted that it was for Singapore to decide who can come into the country.

All forms of religious extremism unwelcome

Singaporeans can practice religious freedom, unlike what Somad’s supporters may think.

However, we do draw the line at all forms of extremism, not just those involving religion. When such teachings threaten the delicate balance of Singapore’s racial harmony, action will be taken.

Hopefully, the situation will soon ease with our authorities’ hardline stance towards such individuals.

