Man in S’pore says wife washes ‘indoor’ & ‘outdoor’ clothes separately, asks if it’s normal

Man questions wife’s insistence on washing indoor & outdoor clothes separately, netizens suspect it’s OCD

A man in Singapore has sparked discussions online after sharing how his wife enforces a strict laundry routine, insisting that “indoor” and “outdoor” clothes must never be washed together.

More concerningly, she reportedly once “threw a tantrum” when he added just one extra shirt into the bedsheets wash.

Wife separates laundry into multiple categories, insists on strict routine

In a post shared on the subreddit r/askSingapore on 7 July, the Original Poster (OP) questioned if this habit was normal, stating that his wife takes laundry hygiene to an extreme level.

According to the post, his wife separates their laundry into the following categories:

Her outdoor clothes

Her indoor clothes

His outdoor and indoor clothes (which she wanted to be separated, but he insisted otherwise)

Bedsheets

He added that she became visibly upset when he accidentally threw in one of his shirts during a bedsheets load, a move she considered unacceptable.

“She’s crazy about this practice and I have tolerated it for two years,” OP wrote.

Clothes washed in half-loads, disposable underwear worn at home

Beyond the strict separation of clothes, the man said this habit led to inefficient laundry sessions.

Their 10kg washing machine often runs with just five or six items inside. On the contrary, he always tries to do a full-load wash.

Additionally, OP has to wait until her items dry before he can do his own wash as they dry their laundry indoors.

But her quirks don’t stop at clothes separation — she also wears disposable underwear at home, even when not travelling, and either goes barefoot or wears socks only once before throwing them away.

He noted one stunning incident when he discovered a delivery of 20 to 30 pairs of new socks arriving at their doorstep.

Netizens suspect that wife may have OCD

Netizens were quick to weigh in, with many suspecting that the wife may have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and recommending that they check in with a specialist.

One netizen said that the unusual laundry rule is “not normal in any universe”.

Another Redditor shared that her condition might be a form of OCD known as contamination OCD, which involves an extreme fear of dirt, germs, or “contaminated” items.

Others urged the man to have an open conversation with his wife and suggested seeking professional help to tackle possible underlying issues.

A more practical netizen recommended getting the portable mini washing machine from Shopee for OP’s wife.

Also read: S’pore TikToker says boyfriend insists she showers upon arriving home, netizens agree with him

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from imtmphoto on Canva & pixelshot on Canva, both for illustration purposes only.