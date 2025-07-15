Johor chief minister says inflation in JB is partly due to influx of S’porean tourists

Chief minister says Singaporean tourists in JB partly caused inflation in food & housing prices

Johor Chief Minister (MB) Onn Hafiz Ghazi has stated that inflation has become a greater burden to locals in Johor Bahru (JB) than in the rest of Malaysia.

Part of the reason for this, he said, is the influx of Singaporean tourists who go to JB to do their grocery shopping every weekend.

In a speech at the 79th annual general meeting of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) on Sunday (13 July), he said:

Thousands of Singaporeans cross the Causeway, especially on weekends, to do their grocery shopping here, and we are seeing food and rental prices going up.

Influx of tourists leads to rising cost of food & housing

To illustrate the rising cost of living in the state, MB Onn Hafiz pointed out that the price of food in Johor is more expensive than in the country’s capital, Kuala Lumpur.