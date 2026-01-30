Influencer in M’sia fined S$12.8K for posting video showing chicken bones given to homeless man

Influencer in Malaysia fined RM40,000 for offensive video involving homeless man

A 23-year-old social media influencer in Malaysia was fined RM40,000 (about S$12,900) on Thursday (29 Jan) after pleading guilty to posting an offensive video on Instagram involving a homeless man.

Tang Sie Luk admitted to knowingly creating and uploading the video on his Instagram account, @aluk_777, with the intent to cause annoyance.

Video shows food scraps given to homeless man

In the clip, three teenage boys are seen handing a packet of rice mixed with chicken bones to a homeless man who appeared to be sleeping on a five-foot way.

The incident occurred along Jalan Wong Ah Fook in Johor Bahru.

Lasting just over a minute, the video later went viral on social media before being taken down, drawing widespread public backlash.

Tang later claimed that the scene had been staged and that the homeless man was given a proper meal after filming.

Charged with creating & distributing offensive content

Tang was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which relates to the creation and distribution of extremely offensive content.

The offence carries a maximum fine of up to RM500,000 (S$161,000), imprisonment of up to two years, or both, as well as an additional fine of RM5,000 (S$1,600) for each day the offence continues after conviction.

Sessions court judge Sazlina Safie ordered Tang to pay a RM40,000 fine, with four months’ imprisonment in default.

Tang paid the fine.

Prosecutor cites exploitation for online attention

During mitigation, Tang, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lenient sentence, saying he was remorseful and had apologised.

However, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission deputy public prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence, arguing that the act amounted to exploitation rather than charity.

“The victim has also said he felt insulted and angry by the accused’s actions. This was not an act of charity. It was a calculated act of exploitation, using human suffering to create social media content for entertainment and public attention,” he said.

