Influencer thought to be missing in Cambodia gets arrested for human trafficking

‘Missing’ influencer arrested for human trafficking in Cambodia

An influencer from China, initially thought to have gone missing during her trip to Cambodia with her boyfriend, was actually found to have been arrested for the very thing people were afraid of happening to her — human trafficking.

According to reports, 26-year-old Zhang Mu Chen was arrested on 13 Nov.

Influencer fails to return to China

Zhang, who has more than 130,000 followers on social media, had planned on returning to China on 13 Nov after her trip to visit her boyfriend in Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

However, both were nowhere to be seen after the date.

Her sudden disappearance worried her fans online, who began to posit theories.

Fearing the worst, people reported her missing to the Chinese embassy in Cambodia.

Suspected of human trafficking

However, it would later surface that Zhang was not missing at all.

Instead, she had been arrested under suspicion of multiple fraud cases and human trafficking.

Funds related to the crimes have been traced to bank accounts under her name.

Her accounts on social media have since been banned.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend is still at large. His social media presence has also been wiped.

