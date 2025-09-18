US influencer makes pasta from scratch aboard plane, netizens slam ‘inconsiderate behaviour’

US influencer shows how easy it is to make homemade pasta by doing it on plane, draws criticism

An American influencer has gone viral after showing just how “easy” it is to make homemade pasta — by kneading and shaping dough aboard a plane mid-flight.

Since being posted on 4 Sept, the clip has racked up nearly 13 million views and over 3,600 comments, sparking everything from disbelief to outrage.

Making pasta in the sky

The San Diego-based creator, Katie Brooks, who goes by @buonapastaclub, filmed herself whipping up pasta dough while seated on a plane.

“You hate airplane food so you make it yourself,” she wrote on the on-screen caption.

Balancing flour on a curved plate, she mixed it with water from a plastic cup, kneading with her fingers before dusting more flour to prevent sticking.

Brooks then rolled out the dough, sliced it into pieces with what looked like a metal bench scraper, and shaped the pasta using another tool she’d brought on board, all while sipping a glass of wine.

The clip ended with neatly cut pasta pieces ready for cooking, though of course, there was no boiling pot in sight.

Netizens slam influencer for inconsiderate stunt

Although she seemingly made the clip in an effort to encourage people not to be afraid to make their own homemade pasta, Ms Brook’s attempt seemed to have backfired.

In a follow-up post, she captioned the same video with: “Homemade Pasta so easy you can make it in the sky”.

But her stunt didn’t sit well with many viewers.

Some criticised her for being inconsiderate to fellow passengers.

Others questioned the logic of making pasta with no way to actually cook it.

Finally, people also wondered how she managed to bring all the cooking tools, including the sharp-looking metal scraper, onto the plane.

