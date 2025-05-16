23-year-old influencer in Mexico murdered during TikTok livestream at her salon

Beauty influencer in Mexico murdered during TikTok livestream

Valeria Marquez, a 23-year-old beauty influencer in Mexico, was shot to death on Tuesday (13 May) during a TikTok livestream.

The deceased, who has more than 315,000 followers on Instagram, was showing her viewers a new piglet plush when a man approached her offscreen under the pretense of delivering a parcel.

He then shot and killed her in front of her viewers.

According to Reuters, the attack occurred in Zapopan, Mexico.

Woman shot during livestream

Prior to the attack, Ms Marquez can be heard saying that “they’re coming”. A voice offscreen greeted her just before she muted her stream.

She then turned to look at the people addressing her and after a brief moment, she jolted back violently multiple times before slumping lifelessly in her seat.

Blood can be seen splattered across her desk before a person nearby ended the stream.

Earlier in the stream, Ms Marquez had spoken of a man who had tried to deliver “an expensive gift” to her at her salon earlier in the day.

However, she had not been there. She also added that she did not plan to wait for the person to return.

Police have not named suspects

According to the BBC, police arrived at the scene and confirmed her death at around 6.30pm.

A suspect was not named in a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

While a motive has not been specified, police are investigating the case as a femicide — a murder of a girl or woman motivated by her gender.

In particular, violence against women is prominent in Mexico with an estimated 10 women or girls murdered by their acquaintances per day.

Zapopan’s mayor has clarified that they have no record of Ms Marquez seeking help from authorities due to threats against her person.

An investigation is currently still underway.

