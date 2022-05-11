Influencer Asks For Puppy Sponsorship In Return For IG Posts, Called Out For Brazen Request

President Of Voices For Animals Slams Influencer For Demanding Puppy In Exchange For Instagram Posts

Influencers have taken over the social media landscape in a big way. Companies regularly sponsor these online celebrities to market their products, sometimes with very successful results.

But some requests may be a little hard to stomach.

Recently, an influencer requested a puppy in exchange for Instagram posts from a president of an animal shelter, only to be called out by him.

The president of Voices For Animals, Derrick Tan, posted the message he allegedly received on social media, highlighting the absurdity of the request. Netizens also felt that his ire was justified.

Influencer asks for puppy sponsorship from Voices For Animals

On Tuesday (10 May), Mr Tan posted a screenshot of the message to Facebook, in which the influencer requests a collaboration with his organisation.

The influencer said she would market his company through one Instagram carousel post and one Instagram story post, with the latter being a mere repost of the former.

In return, she wants a puppy of her choice, free of charge.

Judging from his reaction, Mr Tan found the request ludicrous. Two Instagram posts, he said in his post, are far too little to warrant the gift of one entire puppy.

He also alleged his following was much higher than that of the influencer.

Netizens slam influencer for demanding puppy sponsorship

The influencer has come under a significant amount of heat for her demand. Not only were many netizens shocked by her bold request, but they also slammed her for her behaviour.

More than a few users labelled her as “cheap” and “shameless”. Clearly, the fact that she requested a puppy in return for just two Instagram posts, with one of them being a repost, was just too much for them to take.

This netizen could manage no more than to call her out for her “audacity”.

Multiple netizens even went so far as to question if the influencer was capable of raising a puppy, considering her unusual attempt at acquiring one.

A café owner shared her own experiences of fielding demanding requests by influencers.

Apparently, such incidents are rather common in Singapore.

Hope the influencer has learnt her lesson

Granted, puppies are very loveable creatures that most people would want to own and take care of at some point. Offering minimal effort and resources in exchange for one, however, is not the way to go — even if you are an influencer.

Hopefully, this particular influencer has learnt her lesson from this incident and will refrain from making such requests in future.

Featured image adapted from Tan Derrick on Facebook and Voices For Animals on Facebook, for illustration purposes only.