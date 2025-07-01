S’pore influencers get married at a bar, serve Indomie & Korean food to wedding guests

S’pore influencers hold non-traditional wedding at a friend’s bar in CHIJMES

In a refreshingly non-traditional celebration, Singaporean influencers @onericeplease ditched the classic Chinese wedding template for something far more personal.

The couple recently tied the knot at a cosy bar with their closest friends and family, serving up comfort food favourites like Indomie and Korean dishes in a party-style setting.

Influencers hold wedding at bar where they first met

Posting on Instagram on 24 June, Natasha and Erwin said they hadn’t been active on their social media as they have been busy preparing for their solemnisation party.

Instead of splurging on a hotel ballroom or fancy restaurant, the couple chose to mark the occasion at a friend’s bar — which was fittingly, the place where they first met.

While they initially wanted to hold a dinner event at a fancy restaurant, they thought the quoted price “was not really worth it”.

But they happened to be at their friend’s bar, which recently reopened with a fresh new concept, so they asked for “a rough estimate”, they said, adding:

The figures made sense, so here we are!

Guests treated to Korean food & Indomie

The vibe was distinctly chill, with the dress code being Y2K street style.

Ditching formal banquet dishes, guests instead enjoyed creative Korean food by a chef who used to run a private dining operation in Prinsep.

This was apparently where the couple had one of their first few dates.

For supper, guests were served hearty bowls of comfort food — Indomie, perfect after a night of drinking.

There was also a whimsical candy bar serving 4kg of treats as Natasha has a sweet tooth.

Fun & non-lame wedding games

For wedding games, the couple decided to have thoughtful and fun alternatives instead of “lame” activities, saying:

We are allergic to lame wedding games, so after years of attending media events, we learnt what’s really fun and did them instead.

Victors could even win real cash dumped in a pot.

Also, instead of a guestbook for well-wishers to write their messages of congratulations in, guests wrote them on a snowboard.

The couple even hired a DJ who, as it turned out, used to be their housemate.

Unconventional wedding impresses netizens

Netizens’ response to the wedding was overwhelmingly positive, with users flooding the comments with praise.

When MS News asked Natasha about the nuptials, she said: “Our parents were very open to whatever idea we wanted to do, so we are quite lucky in that sense.”

Money saved will go towards home renovation

On the logistical challenges for the wedding, she shared that they had to limit their guest count due to the smaller space at the bar.

But since they saved some money by choosing this venue, they were able to channel the savings towards their BTO home renovation.

Inspired by Natasha and Erwin, other couples might now look to do the same thing for their weddings. Natasha thus had this piece of advice for them:

It’s your big day, no one else’s, just do what you want.

