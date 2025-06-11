S’pore couple apologises to neighbours ahead of wedding gatecrash, notice gets lovely messages

Couple puts up notice in lift apologising for wedding gatecrash

Wedding gatecrashes, where groomsmen perform a series of tasks organised by the bridesmaids, are often known to be rowdy.

One couple who had their gatecrashing event from 4am to 7am considered this and came up with a unique way to apologise to their neighbours — via a note placed in a public space.

“We are getting married,” the notice read. “There would be some noise due to the celebration…We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience.”

“We put up four notices in total,” said the groom, Bernard Kuah, who added that two of these were placed in the lifts of their HDB block.

The 32-year-old Senior Human Resources Manager told MS News that they were very worried about disturbing their neighbours.

However, rather than bashing the newlyweds, residents instead put up heartwarming congratulatory messages for the couple.

Couple apologises to neighbours for wedding gatecrash

22-year-old student Ariel Ee first posted a TikTok video of the heartwarming exchange on Friday (6 June).

Surrounding the notice are several post-its containing congratulatory messages.

Feeling inspired, Ariel decided to follow suit.

“Congrats! wishing you the best on your happy union, much love & happiness,” the message read.

Ariel noted in her caption that the simple gesture was a modern version of the “kampung spirit”, where neighbours lived harmoniously with one another.

Speaking to MS News, the 22-year-old student clarified that although her mother did hear a bit of noise from the event, the noise level was “completely non-disruptive”.

She also found it “really cute” seeing her neighbours congratulate the couple.

“It was a small gesture, but I think it amounted to something very kind,” added Ariel.

4 notices were put up around the HDB block

Mr Kuah confirmed with MS News that the notices were put up on Wednesday (4 June) after getting approval from the Town Council.

He shared that due to a tight timeline, the couple had no choice but to kick off the gatecrashing event at 4am.

Mr Kuah said that a day after the notice was put up, the couple started seeing around one to two post-its containing congratulatory messages.

As days passed and more post-its appeared, the couple started snapping photos to share with family and friends.

“They were so glad and touched by these well wishes instead of complaints,” recalled the groom.

Couple plans to ‘laminate’ the post-its as a keepsake

Although the notices were taken down right after the gatecrash, Mr Kuah and his wife have plans to “laminate and frame” the post-its.

“This is definitely something that is memorable to us and our family,” Mr Kuah told MS News.

The couple also confirmed that they did not receive any complaints, but only well-wishes from neighbours whom they personally know.

Watching the video posted by Ariel, Mr Kuah was glad that they managed to identify one of the “kind souls” who left the thoughtful messages.

Reflecting on the overall experience, he said: “We felt the harmony Singapore has always emphasised since we were young.”

Featured image courtesy of Bernard Kuah and @ariyakult on TikTok.