Thailand reports over 100,000 influenza including 9 deaths, Bangkok, Chiang Mai & Phuket among worst-hit areas

Over 100,000 influenza cases recorded in Thailand as of 2025, including 9 deaths

Thailand has recorded 107,570 influenza cases so far in 2025, including nine deaths, the country’s Public Health Ministry revealed in a statement on Tuesday (18 Feb).

The highest number of infections were found in children aged five to nine, followed by those under four and between 10 and 14 years old.

The most common strain detected is A/H1N1.

Among the nine fatalities, the youngest victim was 11 years old, while the oldest was 86, said Dr Jurai Wongsawat, spokeswoman for the Department of Disease Control.

Influenza cases have surged by approximately 15,000 per week — an increase from the 10,000 weekly cases reported during the same period in 2024.

According to The Nation, the provinces with the highest number of cases are Phayao, Lamphun, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Bangkok, Nan, Ubon Ratchathani, and Nonthaburi.

The highest infection rates have been reported in schools, prisons, and military camps.

Influenza cases on the rise since Covid-19

Dr Wongsawat noted that flu cases have been increasing, particularly after the relaxation of Covid-19 measures. The prolonged cold weather in 2024 also contributed to a rise in respiratory illnesses.

As children are more vulnerable to flu infections, schools are urged to implement strict measures to curb the spread.

“If a child is diagnosed with the flu, they should stay home for at least three to five days to prevent further transmission,” she advised.

She also emphasized the importance of annual influenza vaccinations, particularly for high-risk groups, including:

Children aged six months to two years

Pregnant women

Seniors over 65

Obese individuals

Those with chronic health conditions

Health authorities continue to monitor the situation and urge the public to take preventive measures to reduce the spread of influenza.

Also read: MS Explains: How deadly is Influenza A, the ‘common’ disease that killed Barbie Hsu?

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Nation and Department of Disease Control.