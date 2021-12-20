Man Charged After Making Religiously Offensive Posts On Instagram

Last year, a man posted a series of religiously offensive posts on Instagram.

After his posts started circulating on social media, netizens made multiple reports to the police about his behaviour.

Netizens later pointed out that the man was a 19-year-old student from Temasek Polytechnic. The authorities subsequently arrested the teen on 8 Jun 2020.

The man, Sun Sicong, now 21, has since been charged in a district court on Monday (20 Dec) after posting anti-Islam and misogynistic remarks about a rape victim on Instagram.

Man to be charged for making religiously offensive posts on Instagram

According to The Straits Times (ST), Sun turned up at a district court on Monday (20 Dec) to face the music for several of his offences.

The former TP student was accused of one count each of:

Posting insensitive comments and threats that could incite violence and hurt the feelings of a particular religious group Harassment Possessing obscene films

Sun had allegedly created several Instagram posts between 2018 and 2019. It contained offensive comments against Islam.

In a series of Instagram stories, the man allegedly threatened violence on multiple people. Furthermore, he described “killing” individuals of a particular religion in a dream.

On one of the posts seen by MS News, the man even said it felt “great” to remember the dream to its most delicate details.

Last June, Sun also posted remarks about a rape victim’s recount of the ordeal. However, the parties involved in the case did not disclose these details in court documents.

Additionally, Sun downloaded 2 obscene films on his mobile phone in Apr and May 2020.

The court has set his bail at $10,000 on Monday (20 Dec) and adjourned his case to 14 Jan 2022.

Multiple police reports made against the man

According to a police statement on Sunday (19 Dec), multiple reports were made between 7 and 8 Jun 2020 about Sun posting insensitive comments and threats that could incite violence and hurt the feelings of a particular religious group.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division arrested Sun on 8 Jun 2020.

Source

Additionally, the police seized a laptop, computer and mobile phone.

The police mentioned that they take a serious view on acts that could potentially damage Singapore’s racial and religious harmony.

Netizens who were able to identify the man as a student from TP also made reports to the school.

Source

On 8 Jun 2020, TP acknowledged the comments and announced they were investigating the case.

According to Singapore’s Penal Code, anyone with the deliberate intention of wounding any person’s religious or racial feelings can be punished with imprisonment for a term that may extend to 3 years, fined, or with both.

As for the case of harassment, individuals found guilty can be fined up to $5,000.

Important to maintain harmony & ensure Singapore’s social cohesion

With people of different races and religions making up Singapore’s population, it is crucial to maintain harmony and safeguard our social cohesion.

It is sad to see how individuals still hold such views, especially in a multi-racial and multi-religious country.

Hopefully, Sun will learn his lesson and understand there is no room for such hate speech in Singapore.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.