‘Ineffective & out of touch’: Netizen complains about insurance & finance roadshows in MRTs

Commuter says insurance roadshows beside MRT ATMs feel intrusive and exhausting

A commuter in Singapore has spoken up about the emotional toll of encountering insurance and finance roadshows positioned beside ATM machines at MRT stations.

Joy Tan, 45, who is in regional sales support, shared her frustration in a Facebook post on Wednesday (17 Dec), after yet another encounter at her neighbourhood station.

What troubled her was not a single interaction, but how often these booths appeared — and where they were placed.

‘I just wanted to withdraw cash, but I decided not to’

Ms Tan said the moment came after a long, tiring day.

“Recently, I’ve noticed that insurance and finance companies frequently set up roadshows at MRT stations,” she wrote.

“What’s more, they often position themselves right next to the ATMs.”

On that particular evening, she simply wanted to withdraw cash to buy dinner.

However, upon seeing the agents by the machines, she decided to walk away.

“I decided not to, simply because I didn’t want to be approached,” confessed Ms Tan.

“After a long day, I may be unable to control my emotional responses to [the agents] when I just want to withdraw cash.”

She explained that she simply had no energy to engage, and no emotional space to deflect a sales pitch.

Frequency and location raised red flags

Speaking to MS News, Ms Tan said the turning point was realising how regular these roadshows had become.

While they used to happen only on weekends, she now observed that “they are there almost every day”.

She said that the location she was referring to was Boon Keng MRT, and stressed that the proximity to ATMs made her uncomfortable.

“When we are trying to withdraw money, having agents right beside the machines raises concerns,” said Ms Tan, who found the placement inappropriate.

Raising questions about oversight, Ms Tan wondered whether ATMs, being bank-operated, fall outside SMRT’s direct responsibility.

“I am unclear as to why SMRT allows booths to be set up directly beside the ATM machines,” she said.

‘It feels inappropriate during tough times’

Ms Tan further questioned whether MRT stations — filled with commuters rushing home and watching expenses — were the right place to sell insurance.

“Under these circumstances, promoting products or services in such a setting feels ineffective and out of touch,” she said.

“With the rising cost of living and little to no salary increments or bonuses in sight, everyone is already having a tough time.”

She noted that similar complaints came from commuters who rely heavily on public transport.

“In many cases, that already suggests we are managing our expenses carefully,” she said.

“In this context, expecting us to spend additional funds on insurance seems unreasonable.”

However, Ms Tan acknowledged that the agents may be facing pressure from their companies to meet targets, especially during challenging economic times.

She added that companies might see better results targeting wealthier demographics instead of those striving to just make ends meet.

Suggests less intrusive ways to engage commuters

Ms Tan stressed that she is not against roadshows altogether.

Instead, she suggested a more thoughtful placement.

“There is a larger and more secluded area behind the control room where the booth could be located,” she said.

Agents could also stand near escalators, she added, allowing interested commuters to approach voluntarily.

“This would avoid obstructing commuter flow and reduce discomfort for those using the ATMs.”

