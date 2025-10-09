Ng Chee Meng says NTUC Income’s handling of elderly man’s accident claims is of ‘deep concern’

Ng Chee Meng pens thoughts about NTUC Income’s handling of elderly man’s accident claims

National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) chief Ng Chee Meng has expressed “deep concern” over a case where NTUC Income was criticised in court for its “wholly unreasonable behaviour” in rejecting claims to an elderly accident victim.

“Income must balance such matters with greater empathy and compassion,” he wrote on Facebook.

Deputy Registrar Kim Bum Soo gave his judgment earlier this month, awarding more than S$417,000 in damages to the family of the elderly man who died after being struck in a traffic accident.

He rebuked the insurer for its “unfounded objections” and “casually impersonal stonewalling” in handling the claim.

Income Insurance ‘could have done better’: Ng

Ng expressed his thoughts in a Facebook post on Wednesday (8 Oct), a week after the ruling was published.

“The recent judgment surrounding Income Insurance’s handling of a claim by the estate of the late Mr Ko Wah has been of deep concern to me,” he wrote.

Ng said he was heartened that Income Insurance — previously known as NTUC Income — had accepted the judgment and acknowledged that it could have “done better.”

“While I appreciate that Income will have to exercise rigour and due process… Income must balance such matters with greater empathy and compassion,” he wrote.

“I expect no less”, stressed the labour chief.

He added that while NTUC does not interfere in commercial decisions of its enterprises, it expects them to maintain high ethical standards.

78-year-old man bedridden after 2019 accident

In the judgment released last Wednesday (1 Oct), Deputy Registrar Kim said the company’s stance “boggled the mind” as it refused to pay for ambulance services needed to transport the bedridden man to the hospital.

The case involved Mr Ko Wah, who was 78 when a van knocked him down at a basement carpark in Toh Guan Road East in June 2019.

He suffered severe brain injuries, underwent multiple surgeries, and became permanently bedridden and mentally incapacitated.

Mr Ko died in Oct 2024, before the court concluded its assessment of damages. His son, Mr Jonathan Ko, subsequently pursued the case on behalf of his father’s estate.

Judge criticises insurer for ‘unyielding stance’

NTUC Income had instructed lawyers for the defendants — the van driver and his company — to deny claims for pain and suffering and loss of amenities.

However, Deputy Registrar Kim rejected the insurer’s argument that Mr Ko could not have suffered because he was comatose, pointing to evidence showing periods of alertness.

He described Income’s position as “unyielding and apparently unreasonable”, saying the insurer “declined to explain themselves” when asked to justify their stance.

“It boggled the mind why NTUC Income would have taken such an unyielding stance over something so obviously necessary,” he wrote, referring to their refusal to cover ambulance rides.

Damages awarded for pain, suffering & medical expenses

The court eventually granted S$218,000 for pain and suffering and loss of amenities.

Mr Ko’s estate was also awarded S$122,890 for medical expenses, S$30,025 for loss of pre-trial earnings, and smaller sums for other costs.

Featured image adapted from Ng Chee Meng 黄志明 on Facebook and NTUC website.