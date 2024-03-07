InterContinental S’pore will reimburse guests if rain disrupts plans during hotel stay

InterContinental Singapore offers guests reimbursement in case of rain during their stay

Five-star hotel InterContinental Singapore is offering to reimburse guests if their plans are disrupted by rainy weather.

Through the ‘Rain Resist Bliss’ package, visitors automatically receive a rebate voucher valued at their one-night room rate in the event of such inclement weather.

The offer will only be available for a limited time.

InterContinental Singapore reimburses guests for rain

According to InterContinental Singapore’s website, the package applies to its Junior, One-Bedroom, Royal, Ambassador and Presidential suites. These are priced from S$850 per room per night.

In addition to receiving the rebate voucher, visitors can also enjoy the following perks as part of the package:

A 24/7 dedicated butler

Access to the hotel’s Club InterContinental Lounge and the Club InterContinental benefits

The package covers the booking from the official check-in and check-out timings — 3pm and 12pm respectively. Late check-ins and late check-outs are excluded from the package.

The hotel shared that it uses rainfall data from National Environmental Agency’s (NEA) weather station to trigger the eligibility of the vouchers.

As such, guests do not have to provide notification of loss.

These claims are triggered when the rain exceeds 120 cumulative minutes within any blocks of four hours between 8am and 7pm.

For instance, continuous rain from 4pm to 5.30pm and again from 6pm to 6.30pm will trigger the voucher.

The hotel will issue the voucher within seven working days after NEA publishes the weather data.

Following that, guests must redeem the rebate vouchers within six months from the date of insurance.

Coverage does not include extension of stay

The package will not cover any extension of guests’ stay in the hotel beyond the original booking.

To extend their stay, guests must put in a request at least 48 hours in advance. This will allow the hotel to check for availability and black-out peak period dates.

Speaking to CNN, Andreas Kraemer — the hotel’s general manager — shared more about how the idea for the package came about.

“I was chatting with a group of friends about what’s next in luxury travel,” he said.

“One of them jokingly commented that being able to guarantee good weather would be the next level of ultimate luxury travel.”

The package is only for a limited time, running till 31 Dec 2024 according to The Straits Times (ST).

Also read: More thundery showers expected in 1st half of March, 35°C temperatures on a few days

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MS News and IHG.