Four Israeli men claiming to be soldiers arrested in Thailand after celebrating Gaza ceasefire with drugs

Israeli men claiming to be soldiers tested positive for drugs following noise complaint by neighbours

Four Israeli men who claimed to be soldiers have been arrested in Thailand after allegedly celebrating the Gaza ceasefire by taking drugs at a luxury villa on Koh Phangan.

The arrests came following a noise complaint that quickly escalated into a drug bust involving cocaine and methamphetamine.

Police find drugs hidden under men during raid

According to Bangkok Post, police officers arrived at the villa around 2.40am on Tuesday (14 Oct) after neighbours complained about loud music and partying.

Inside, they found four Israeli men — all aged between 26 and 27 — who appeared visibly nervous.

Officers noticed the group trying to conceal something beneath them. Upon closer inspection, they discovered small packets of drugs hidden under where the men were sitting.

The men reportedly told officers they were Israeli soldiers on vacation. They admitted to celebrating the Gaza ceasefire, which had come into effect on 10 Oct, by hosting a wild party with about 15 other Israelis at the villa.

However, most of the guests had already left before the police arrived.

Men claim drugs were bought from another Israeli

When questioned, the four suspects claimed they had bought the drugs from another Israeli who had attended the same party, but said they did not know his name.

All four men were taken to Koh Phangan Hospital for testing. According to Khaosod English, two tested positive for both cocaine and methamphetamine, while the remaining two tested positive for cocaine.

Police subsequently charged them with drug possession and use.

The arrests come amid growing tension on the southern Thai island, where locals have expressed frustration over the recent influx of Israeli tourists.

Also read: Man in M’sia buys girlfriend ticket to Japan, she ends up being his drug mule

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod English.