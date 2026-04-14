Istana opens doors on 19 April with performances, games & festive celebrations for Hari Raya & Labour Day

Istana to host open house with live performances and family-friendly activities

Singaporeans can look forward to visiting the Istana later this month, as it opens to the public on Sunday (19 April).

The open house will mark Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Labour Day, giving visitors a chance to explore the presidential grounds and enjoy a range of activities.

Live performances and activities for all ages

Held up to five times a year, Istana Open Houses typically feature cultural performances and family-friendly activities.

For the upcoming open house, visitors can expect performances such as Bharatanatyam by Singapore Polytechnic’s Indian Cultural Society and Dikir Barat by its Malay Language Society.

There will also be an orchestral showcase by the MacPherson Philharmonic Orchestra.

Families can take part in activities such as face painting by Smiling Unicorns and a scavenger hunt curated by Singapore Polytechnic.

Food and drinks will be available from vendors, including Swensens and EPIKebabs.

Do note that the Istana Main Building remains closed due to ongoing restoration works.

Free entry for Singaporeans and PRs

Admission to the Istana grounds is free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents, including migrant domestic workers accompanying families.

For other visitors, tickets are priced at S$20 for adults and S$10 for children aged four to 12.

All proceeds will go towards beneficiaries supported by the President’s Challenge.

Visitor information

Visitors can enter via the Main Gate along Orchard Road, with the Dhoby Ghaut MRT station being the nearest train station.

In the event of bad weather, such as lightning risk, the open house may be suspended or cancelled. Visitors are advised to seek shelter at designated tentages or nearby malls if needed.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early and prepare for crowds.

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Featured image adapted from the Istana (left and right).