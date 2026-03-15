Itacho Sushi closes all outlets in S’pore, social media accounts & website deactivated

Itacho Sushi closes down after more than 16 years of operations in S’pore

Itacho Sushi, known for its handmade sushi, has closed down all its outlets in Singapore.

This follows more than 16 years of operations since it opened in July 2009.

Itacho Sushi S’pore social media accounts taken down

A search of Itacho Sushi Singapore on social media turned up a blank, with its Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts all taken down.

Its mobile app was also unavailable on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

When MS News attempted to visit Itacho Sushi’s Singapore website at www.itachosushi.com.sg, the domain was found to be not attached to a website.

All 4 Itacho Sushi outlets in S’pore permanently closed

A web archive of the website from 12 Nov 2025 showed that it listed four Singapore locations — in Ion Orchard, Novena Square 2, The Star Vista and Bugis Junction.

However, according to Google Maps, all four locations are now permanently closed.

Itacho Sushi ‘gazetted to be struck off’

According to a notice in the Government Gazette dated 13 Feb, a company known as “Itacho BM Pte. Ltd.” with a registration number of 201224224K is set to be struck off the Register of Companies.

This will be done if cause to the contrary is not shown within 60 days of the notice.

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority’s (ACRA’s) Bizfile portal denotes that the same company is “gazetted to be struck off”.

Its last annual return was filed with ACRA on 3 July 2025, and its last financial statement was filed on 31 Dec 2024.

Itacho Sushi arrived in S’pore in 2009

A description on Itacho Sushi’s now-defunct website said it was a subsidiary brand of Taste of Japan Group, which was founded in Hong Kong in 2004.

It opened in Singapore in 2009 and marked its 16th anniversary here in July 2025.

Besides sushi, it also sold other Japanese favourites such as rice bowls.

Besides the four outlets listed, it also had outlets in Tampines Mall and Bedok Mall, as well as a takeaway outlet in Bishan MRT station — all of which had previously closed.

Also read: All Lady M outlets in S’pore closed after licensing agreement ends, but patisserie could return

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Featured image adapted from Eatbook.