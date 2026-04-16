What Italian cuisine & S’pore hawker culture have in common, according to Italy’s ambassador

Italy’s Ambassador to Singapore shares why Italian cuisine’s UNESCO recognition feels close to home for Singaporeans

As cliché as it sounds, Singaporeans don’t just eat to live. They live to eat.

It’s a culture so deeply ingrained that in December 2020, Singapore’s hawker culture was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The inscription recognises not just the food, but the communities, traditions, and everyday rituals behind it.

Five years on, another country received the same honour.

Last December, UNESCO also added Italian cuisine to the very same list. And it’s not just because pasta, pizza, lasagna, and tiramisu are so widely loved.

Instead, it recognises something Singaporeans will find pretty familiar: a culture built around family, gathering over food, and the simple joy of sharing a meal.

More than just food

Speaking to MS News at a recent live cooking event at Barilla’s Kreta Ayer office, Italy’s Ambassador to Singapore, Dante Brandi, said the recognition is deeply personal.

“It is a source of great pride,” he shared. “Italians are in love with food, myself included. I cook for my family with my wife, and food is an important component of our lives, exactly as I think it is in Singapore.”

Ambassador Brandi noted that the similarities between the two cultures run deeper than many might expect.

Like Singapore’s hawker centres, Italian food culture is rooted in simple, accessible dishes meant to be shared with family and friends. Both place strong emphasis on affordability, local ingredients, and traditions passed down through generations.

In Italy, he pointed out, it’s common to find markets and street food stalls that have been around for decades. Much like Singapore’s long-standing hawker stalls.

Despite the geographical distance, these shared values around food, community, and heritage are what ultimately bring the two cultures closer together.

“It goes beyond the culinary experience,” he said. “It’s about conviviality, family, and sustainability in production. Not just the food itself, but the whole chain and the meaning behind it.”

He added that Singaporeans are likely already experiencing this connection firsthand. All thanks to the growing presence of Italian restaurants across the island, reflecting a deeper appreciation for the cuisine.

Shared values resonate with Singaporean chefs, too

This connection is something chefs here can relate to as well.

Chef Felix Chong, Culinary Associate Director of Mediterranean Cuisine Development for 1-Group (and Singapore’s reigning Barilla Pasta Champion), shared that the recognition reflects a shared mindset between both cultures.

“Singaporeans are true foodies, and our love for food forms a big part of who we are,” he said. “That same pride and love for food is something I’ve always felt in Italy, too.”

“In both places, food is what brings family and loved ones together. As a ‘Sing-Italian’ chef, this recognition connects the two cultures and cuisines that shaped me, and inspires me to honour Italian traditions while introducing these flavours to Singaporeans.”

Tips for trying Italian restaurants in Singapore and beyond

With so many iconic Italian dishes, it’s hard to pinpoint just one that best represents the cuisine.

According to Ambassador Brandi, that’s precisely the point.

He explained that Italian cuisine is shaped by centuries of influences and the country’s diverse landscapes, from alpine regions in the north to coastal areas and the arid south. All of which result in a wide variety of regional dishes, each with its own character.

Globally popular staples like pizza, pasta, and tiramisu are often the go-to options. Ambassador Brandi noted that a single dish doesn’t define Italian cuisine.

In Singapore, however, these classics remain favourites, with simple recipes in particular striking a chord.

He pointed to dishes like aglio olio (“just spaghetti with olive oil and garlic”), noting that they are “very well connected with the local Singaporean taste”. The ambassador feels they are “easy to make, cheap, convenient, and really gather all the family”.

Explore different regions and different cuisines

When it comes to finding a good Italian restaurant here, Ambassador Brandi diplomatically avoided naming favourites. However, he did share that much depends on the chef behind the food.

He encouraged diners to “try different restaurants, try different chefs”, and even ask where they are from. This is because their regional backgrounds often shape the dishes on the menu.

“Ask them where they’re from in Italy, so they can tell you their story or share their passion for the cuisine,” he said. Ambassador Brandi added that this helps to enrich the overall dining experience.

For Singaporeans planning a trip to Italy, his advice is simple:

Try something different every time.

Rather than sticking to familiar dishes, he recommends exploring different regions and cuisines. Each offers a unique take shaped by local ingredients and traditions.

Of course, his appreciation goes both ways. He has lived in Singapore since he was appointed Ambassador in September 2023.

Ambassador Brandi shared that he enjoys local favourites like laksa, chicken rice, and satay. He also highlighted Peranakan cuisine as a particularly meaningful example of Singapore’s multicultural identity.

Bringing Italian dining experiences home with Barilla

If all this talk of Italian food has you craving a comforting bowl of pasta, Barilla’s latest premium range, Al Bronzo, makes it easier to recreate an authentic Italian experience at home.

Italian cooking is all about keeping things simple, but getting the basics right. Even a humble dish like aglio olio comes down to quality ingredients and, just as importantly, the pasta’s texture.

Recently launched in Singapore, Al Bronzo is made using a traditional bronze extrusion method, giving it a rougher, more porous surface that helps sauces cling better to every bite.

This means that even lighter, oil-based sauces — a favourite among Singaporeans — can taste richer and more satisfying, without the need for heavy ingredients.

Made from high-quality durum wheat, the pasta is also designed to deliver a firm, consistent al dente texture. This brings a more authentic Italian cooking experience into home kitchens.

The range comes in classic shapes such as spaghetti, linguine, penne rigate, and fusilli and is now available at selected FairPrice outlets.

At launch, it retails at a promotional S$3.65 per pack (U.P. S$4.25), while stocks last, until 1 May.

For more information and recipes to try at home, visit Barilla’s official website. Buon appetito!

Also read: Tampopo founder left 300-year-old Japanese sake legacy for S’pore, now preparing to pass restaurant to daughter

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @italyinsingapore on Instagram, bit245 from Getty Images on Canva, and by MS News.