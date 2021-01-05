Jack’s Place Has 1-For-1 Main Couse On Weekday Afternoons
Jack’s Place has been around for 30 years, but the restaurant remains one of the most popular destinations for Western cuisine among Singaporeans, with 13 outlets islandwide.
Though more of us may opt for cheaper food options amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the arrival of the new year is surely a reason to celebrate at a fancy restaurant.
From 4 Jan, Jack’s Place is running a special 1-for-1 main course promotion on weekday afternoons, allowing you and your loved ones to enjoy a delicious lunch without breaking the bank.
Jack’s Place 1-for-1 promo includes steak, seafood & salad
Diners can pick from 12 main courses for the 1-for-1 promotion, but the one that caught our eye is the Mixed Grill ($24), which comes with different types of meat, jack potatoes, greens, and a sunny-side up egg.
Those who prefer seafood over meat can opt for the Fish Fillet & Prawns ($20) for a taste of the ocean.
Health-conscious customers can also consider the Breaded Chicken on Caesar Salad ($11), topped with crispy croutons and cherry tomatoes.
Here’s the full list of main courses included in the promotion:
- New England’s Fish & Chips
- Fish Fillet & Prawns
- Chicken Cutlet with Salted Egg Sauce
- Seafood Marinara
- Breaded Chicken on Caesar Salad
- Carbonara Spaghetti
- Chicken Steak & Sausage
- Good Ol’ Chicken Steak
- Breaded Fish & Chips
- Fish Fillet & ChickenSteak
- Mixed Grill
- Striploin Steak & Chicken
Of course, the ‘free’ main course will be the one that costs less.
Promotion from Monday to Friday, 2.30-5.30pm
Besides the 1-for-1 deal, Jack’s Place is also running another promotion where diners can enjoy one of the above main courses and have a cocktail or mocktail on the house.
Both promotions are available for dine-in and takeaways, from Monday to Friday between 2.30pm and 5.30pm.
Good deals don’t last and this is no exception — it will be on for a “limited time” only.
You can find your nearest Jack’s Place outlet via the link here.
Treat yourself and your plus 1 to Jack’s Place
If you’re thinking of jio-ing your friend to a Western weekday lunch, head down to Jack’s Place for an inexpensive gourmet treat.
Kicking off 2021 with a delectable meal will surely lift everyone’s moods, as we look forward to a more pleasant year ahead.
Featured image adapted from Google Maps.