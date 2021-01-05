Jack’s Place Has 1-For-1 Main Couse On Weekday Afternoons

Jack’s Place has been around for 30 years, but the restaurant remains one of the most popular destinations for Western cuisine among Singaporeans, with 13 outlets islandwide.

Source

Though more of us may opt for cheaper food options amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the arrival of the new year is surely a reason to celebrate at a fancy restaurant.

From 4 Jan, Jack’s Place is running a special 1-for-1 main course promotion on weekday afternoons, allowing you and your loved ones to enjoy a delicious lunch without breaking the bank.

Source

Jack’s Place 1-for-1 promo includes steak, seafood & salad

Diners can pick from 12 main courses for the 1-for-1 promotion, but the one that caught our eye is the Mixed Grill ($24), which comes with different types of meat, jack potatoes, greens, and a sunny-side up egg.

Source

Those who prefer seafood over meat can opt for the Fish Fillet & Prawns ($20) for a taste of the ocean.

Source

Health-conscious customers can also consider the Breaded Chicken on Caesar Salad ($11), topped with crispy croutons and cherry tomatoes.

Source

Here’s the full list of main courses included in the promotion:

New England’s Fish & Chips

Fish Fillet & Prawns

Chicken Cutlet with Salted Egg Sauce

Seafood Marinara

Breaded Chicken on Caesar Salad

Carbonara Spaghetti

Chicken Steak & Sausage

Good Ol’ Chicken Steak

Breaded Fish & Chips

Fish Fillet & ChickenSteak

Mixed Grill

Striploin Steak & Chicken

Of course, the ‘free’ main course will be the one that costs less.

Promotion from Monday to Friday, 2.30-5.30pm

Besides the 1-for-1 deal, Jack’s Place is also running another promotion where diners can enjoy one of the above main courses and have a cocktail or mocktail on the house.

Both promotions are available for dine-in and takeaways, from Monday to Friday between 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

Good deals don’t last and this is no exception — it will be on for a “limited time” only.

You can find your nearest Jack’s Place outlet via the link here.

Treat yourself and your plus 1 to Jack’s Place

If you’re thinking of jio-ing your friend to a Western weekday lunch, head down to Jack’s Place for an inexpensive gourmet treat.

Kicking off 2021 with a delectable meal will surely lift everyone’s moods, as we look forward to a more pleasant year ahead.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.