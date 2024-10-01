Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan faints while being strangled in stunt for movie scene

70-year-old Jackie Chan faints after getting strangled while filming

Hong Kong martial arts actor Jackie Chan is known for performing his own stunts in his action films, even at the age of 70.

However, during the filming of his recent movie “Panda Plan”, the globally renowned actor reportedly lost consciousness and collapsed after being put in a headlock.

The incident was shared in a TikTok video posted on Monday (30 Sept).

Unaware that he had fainted

In the video, the Hong Kong actor’s body could be seen going limp after he was put in a headlock.

His scene partner immediately released his hold and helped Chan sit up as the crew rushed to help.

His face reportedly showed no expression, and he seemed unaware of what had happened.

After a pause, he turned to a crew member and asked what they were doing.

When he realised that he had fainted, Chan remarked in disbelief that it was probably because he was holding his breath while they were doing the stunt, according to a report from 8Days.

Insisted that he was fine & resumed filming the scene

Subsequently, the crew gave him a quick break. After insisting that he was all right, he continued filming the same scene with his scene partner.

Chan shared during a later interview that he had to assure the crew that he was fine; otherwise, they would use a stunt double in his place.

“If I just sit there while they use a stunt double, and they just film my close-ups after he’s done, I would feel very guilty!” he opined.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday on TikTok.