Jackson Wang Fondled By Fan Onstage In Brazil, Netizens Urge Respect For Boundaries

Brazil Fan Gropes Jackson Wang Onstage During Concert

During concerts, the artists might invite fans onstage to join them for performances. Not only does this increase fan engagement, but it is also a way for the artist to thank fans for their support.

However, this can sometimes go very wrong. A recent incident at a Jackson Wang concert involved a fan who seemingly groped and fondled the Hong Kong artist.

A video of the incident surfaced on YouTube, sparking outrage among the rest of the fanbase, and the internet at large.

Jackson Wang seemingly touched inappropriately by fan when singing

According to the video’s title, the incident happened on Monday (15 May) at Jackson Wang’s Magic Man show in Brazil.

Wang had invited a female fan to join him onstage for ‘I Love You 3000 II’, his collaborative track with fellow rising signee Stephanie Poetri.

She sat next to him as he serenaded her with the sweet ballad. Things went really wrong, however, when she seemingly started touching and hugging him inappropriately.

At one point, the female fan even appeared to have moved her hand up his inner thigh.

Wang, who was visibly tense, tried to distract her by swinging her legs over his instead. This prevented her from touching his inner thigh further.

Netizens express disapproval towards fan’s actions

Netizens who saw the YouTube video condemned the fan for her actions.

One commenter highlighted that Wang was still trying to entertain the audience even though the female fan’s actions have gone too far. They added that they hoped she would be blocked from future interactions with him.

Another user said they had come across clips of the incident on TikTok, but not the full story. Now that they realised what happened, they said the fan had overstepped some boundaries.

Others, like this commenter, noticed that Wang put the fan’s legs over his to stop her in her tracks. They emphasised that while Wang initially smiled and followed the fan’s actions, he got visibly uncomfortable when the fondling started.

If you ever get the chance to be up close and personal with your favourite artist, be sure to respect their boundaries.

After all, as famous as these stars are, they are human too.

