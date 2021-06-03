Jalan Batu Agar-Agar Seller Keeps Price Low For Years So Senior Customers Can Afford It

Despite suffering a sales crunch in the present situation, some business owners manage to keep a positive outlook and inspire others.

A hawker from a fruit stall in Mountbatten proudly recommends his handmade agar-agar jelly to Mr Tan, his first customer of the day.

Claiming to sell one of the cheapest jelly cakes in Singapore at $0.50 each, he’s kept it affordable for his senior patrons over the years.

Source

Moved by his positive outlook and compassion despite the troubling situation, Mr Tan took to Facebook to rally support for the uncle.

Eagerly welcomes first customer at 11.45am

Sharing in the group Can Eat! Hawker Food on Wednesday (3 Jun), Mr Tan noticed an uncle sitting quietly at his stall at Jalan Batu Hawker Centre.

Source

After seeing 15 people walking past without stopping, he decided to pay the stall a visit.

Upon seeing him, the stall owner eagerly stood up and asked what he’d like to have.

Apparently, a few hours into business at almost 12pm, Mr Tan was the uncle’s first customer of the day.

Explaining the present situation, the hawker said that his regulars don’t come as frequently now since they mostly work from home (WFH). Walk-in customers meanwhile are reluctant to buy drinks without being able to dine in.

Refuses to increase price over the years

Despite struggling to stay afloat, the uncle keeps his spirit high and proudly recommends Mr Tan his handmade agar-agar jelly.

Selling what he claims to be one of the cheapest jelly cakes at $0.50, the uncle has kept it affordable for his regular customers over the years.

Seeing how they are mostly senior citizens or occupants of 1, 2 or 3-room flats, the hawker “couldn’t bear” increasing his price.

Chatting with Mr Tan, the uncle said that he’d rather earn less or none at times than pass the burden on to his customers.

His agar-agar jelly comes in various flavours including coffee and yam. He also sells them in square containers at $4 per box.

Source

To the uncle’s delight, Mr Tan proceeded to buy 3 boxes of agar-agar jelly. He was then invited to come back and try the uncle’s Yakult fruit juice.

Respect to the agar-agar seller at Jalan Batu

Remaining positive and compassionate in a difficult time makes the uncle deserving of our respect.

So do go down to support him if you are in the neighbourhood.

As Mr Tan aptly puts — be it a slice of fruit or a piece of agar-agar jelly, your support matters a great deal to him.

Here’s how to find him:



Meng Fruits

Address: 4A Jln Batu, #01-32 4A, Singapore 432004

Nearest MRT: Mountbatten Station

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.