Ng Chee Meng to chair new Jalan Kayu Town Council, no changes to conservancy charges

New Jalan Kayu & Punggol Town Councils formed, Ng Chee Meng to chair Jalan Kayu Town Council

Following the conclusion of the 2025 General Election (GE), a total of 19 Town Councils have been formed at the request of the elected Members of Parliament (MPs).

Among them were two new Town Councils that were newly established — Jalan Kayu and Punggol Town Councils.

According to a Facebook post by Ang Mo Kio Town Council on Friday (30 May), Labour Chief Ng Chee Meng — who’s also MP for Jalan Kayu SMC — will chair the newly formed Jalan Kayu Town Council (JKTC).

In a separate Facebook post, Mr Ng assured residents that there will be no disruption to municipal services or changes in Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC).

Jalan Kayu Town Council established with newly-formed Jalan Kayu SMC

In a press release issued on Friday (30 May), the Ministry of National Development (NMD) explained that JKTC was established with the formation of Jalan Kayu Town , comprising Jalan Kayu SMC.

Elected MPs are required, under the Town Councils Act, to form a Town for their own constituency or group together a maximum of three constituencies to form one.

While Jalan Kayu SMC shares a border with Ang Mo Kio (AMK) GRC, Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) will continue covering:

AMK GRC

Yio Chu Kang SMC

Kebun Baru SMC

This means AMKTC is already at ‘full capacity’ for the number of constituencies it can cover.

Given its proximity to Ang Mo Kio, the two Town Councils are expected to work closely together.

“AMKTC and JKTC will work closely together to share resources and services, and serve all our residents in the AMK family well,” Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote on behalf of AMKTC.

“Together, we will improve your lives and build a better Ang Mo Kio to live, work, and play,” he added.

4 other Town Councils reconstituted & renamed

The other newly established Town Council is Punggol Town Council, necessitated by the formation of Punggol Town comprising Punggol GRC.

Of the remaining 17 Town Councils, 12 are reconstituted and five are unchanged.

Due to changes in electoral boundaries, these 12 Town Councils have been reconstituted, with some areas being transferred between Towns.

Four of these existing Town Councils have been renamed as well:

Jurong-Clementi Town Council to Jurong-Clementi-Bukit Batok Town Council

Marine Parade Town Council to Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council

Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council to Pasir Ris-Changi Town Council

West Coast Town Council to West Coast-Jurong West Town Council

The remaining eight reconstituted Town Councils with unchanged names are:

Aljunied-Hougang

Ang Mo Kio

Chua Chu Kang

East Coast

Holland-Bukit Panjang

Jalan Besar

Tampines

Tanjong Pagar

Also read: Ng Chee Meng plays Beyblade battle with residents during casual visit to Jalan Kayu, wins on first try

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ng Chee Meng on Facebook and Ang Mo Kio Town Council on Facebook.