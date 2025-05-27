Ng Chee Meng plays Beyblade battle with residents during casual visit to Jalan Kayu, wins on first try

Ng Chee Meng plays Beyblade with residents during visit to Jalan Kayu, wins battle

During a walkabout in Jalan Kayu, newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) Ng Chee Meng surprised residents by jumping into a Beyblade battle — and winning.

In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday (27 May), the Jalan Kayu SMC MP and Secretary-General of NTUC recounted how he came across a group of young residents mid-duel.

According to Mr Ng, he had spotted “S. and his friends” engrossed in a spinning top game. Initially calling it a “top fight”, he later learned the official term: Beyblade battle.

‘Beginner’s luck’: Ng Chee Meng wins Beyblade match

Curious and seeing that the residents were having “loads of fun”, Mr Ng asked for a quick crash course.

“They were kind and patient in teaching me,” he wrote. “Soon we were battling away!”

A video in the post showed Mr Ng launching his Beyblade and defeating a resident in the arena, to which he humbly credited “beginner’s luck”.

Mr Ng thanked S. and his friends for letting him join the fun, and expressed his joy at connecting with the residents of Jalan Kayu.

Ng Chee Meng busy with Meet-the-People sessions & visits to Jalan Kayu

Since winning his seat in the recent General Election, Mr Ng has been hitting the ground running.

Mr Ng has been actively engaging with his community, visiting various locations and getting to know the residents.

His social media pages show him visiting hawker centres, food courts, and neighbourhood blocks, holding Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS), and spending time with residents across Jalan Kayu.

On 17 May, he even joined a group of preschoolers on an excursion to Gardens by the Bay.

Also read: 5 lesser-known facts about Ng Chee Meng, the NTUC chief who’s from a family of military generals

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ng Chee Meng on Facebook.