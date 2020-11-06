Dr Jamus Lim Works Out With Volunteer At Anchorvale CC Gym
Dr Jamus Lim might be a fierce competitor in the political and academic arenas, but it seems he’s equally active when it comes to working out physically too — just check out those ‘guns’.
On Thursday (5 Nov), the first-term Member of Parliament (MP) worked out at a Sengkang gym alongside a long-serving Workers’ Party (WP) volunteer.
He took to Facebook later that evening to share the experience and urge members of the public to stay active.
Dr Jamus Lim works out with volunteer who needed to get fit
According to the post, Dr Lim worked out at the gym in Anchorvale Community Club (CC) with Mr Nathan, who’s currently pursuing a PhD in earth sciences.
The PhD student has apparently been volunteering with the Workers’ Party for the past 7 years and is anticipating some “intense” fieldwork as part of his upcoming sea-level academic research.
In light of this, Mr Nathan’s professor apparently advised him to head to the gym.
Somehow, Dr Lim learned about this and jio-ed the WP volunteer to the ActiveSG gym at Anchorvale CC.
Dr Lim apparently taught Mr Nathan how to use some gym equipment and even helped to ‘spot’ as he was doing bench presses.
Many of us might call it a day after a gym session, but that’s not the case for the Sengkang MP, who reportedly went for house visits after the workout.
Not everyone has to be buff or lean
Dr Lim also took the opportunity to urge members of the public to stay active, and shared that not everyone “has to be the buff-n-chiselled, or lean-n-mean, type”.
The Sengkang MP claims he doesn’t belong to both groups, but we think some would disagree.
Thinking of getting the ‘cockles’ mask that Dr Lim was wearing? Here’s the link — you’re welcome.
Hope everyone heeds Dr Lim’s advice to stay active
We wish Mr Nathan all the best with his studies, as well as his journey to keeping fit.
Though not all of us might have the chance to work out in the gym with an MP, we hope members of the public would heed Dr Lim’s advice to stay active. After all, health is wealth.
