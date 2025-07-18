Japan temple imposes foreigner-only entrance fee to curb ‘nuisance behaviour’ & cover cleaning costs

Temple in Japan criticised for charging foreigner-only entry fee to curb ‘nuisance behaviour’

Littering, public drinking, and the misuse of toilets and fireworks — these are just some of the issues a temple in southwestern Japan says it has been grappling with as overseas visitor numbers surge.

In response, Nanzoin Temple in Fukuoka Prefecture has begun charging only foreign tourists an entry fee of 300 yen (S$2.60), a move that has stirred public backlash and debate.

The temple, home to a 41m-long reclining Buddha statue, introduced the fee in May, citing rising costs tied to cleaning and security.

Foreigner-only fee draws scrutiny

Children under 18 and registered tour groups receive a 100 yen (approximately S$0.90) discount, while foreign residents with proof of long-term stay for work or study are exempt from paying the fee altogether.

Japanese nationals are not charged, and the sign displaying the fee is written only in English.

However, a separate notice outlining visitor rules appears in both Japanese and English.

According to Kyodo News, temple staff may approach those in the queue to ask if they are from Japan. If so, they are directed to enter without paying.

Head monk Kakujo Hayashi, 72, explained that the fee was introduced to cope with a spike in problematic behaviour, including littering, drinking, and lighting fireworks on temple grounds. He also noted that restroom facilities had been misused.

Mr Hayashi explained that someone needed to bear the additional costs of cleaning and security, adding that the policy “is not discrimination”.

Overtourism a growing concern for Japan

The surge in tourism to Japan since the country lifted Covid-19 restrictions has sparked frustration among many locals.

According to Reuters, a new political party, Sanseito, which champions a “Japanese First” agenda, has gained significant traction in the national election.

Polls indicate the party could secure 10 to 15 seats out of the 125 available in government.

Although Sanseito began as a YouTube channel promoting controversial theories about vaccinations and global elites, its anti-immigrant stance has resonated with a considerable number of voters.

The party’s leader, Sohei Kamiya, has openly stated that he draws inspiration from United States (US) President Donald Trump’s “bold political style.”

This growing resentment toward foreigners is not a new issue for Japan.

In March, the country even considered increasing the tourism tax to S$45 in an effort to address the pressures of overtourism.

