Online marketplace in Japan bans sale of ultrasound images after men get tricked into paying for ‘abortions’

Female scammers would allegedly use these images to announce fake pregnancies.

Japanese e-commerce giant Mercari has announced that it will ban the sale of ultrasound images from 1 Sept 2025, after reports emerged that the items were being used in elaborate scams to trick men into sending money for abortions.

Ultrasound images allegedly used for fraud

According to Nikkei, the move comes after growing concern among Japanese netizens, who began circulating screenshots of ultrasound listings online around 18 Aug.

These posts alleged that the images were being weaponised in scams: women would send them to men, claim to be pregnant, and demand cash to cover abortion costs.

marketplace ultrasound images example

Source: @tkzwgrs on X

One widely shared post on X claimed that such listings were customised with personal details such as names and dates, making the scam appear more convincing.

marketplace ultrasound images listing

A listing detailing which details you can customise in the ultrasound purchase including name and date.
Source: @tkzwgrs on X

On 25 Aug, Mercari confirmed that it would begin removing all ultrasound image listings from its platform.

The company explained that the sale of such items fell under categories deemed inappropriate according to its marketplace guidelines, which are regularly reviewed by an independent advisory board.

Vendors with existing listings were urged to take them down immediately.

Listings still present on day of announcement

Despite the announcement, Nikkei reported that ultrasound images could still be easily found on the day Mercari made its statement.

A simple keyword search revealed listings for seven-week ultrasounds priced at around ¥6,000 (S$52), with customisable details such as names and dates.

Some five-week versions were even listed as cheaply as ¥3,000 (S$26).

marketplace ultrasound images sale

Source: Nikkei

Mercari has since stated that it will rely on artificial intelligence to detect and remove such listings moving forward.

Featured image adapted from @tkzwgrs on X and Nikkei

