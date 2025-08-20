Husband in China discovers during abortion that wife was pregnant with neighbour’s child 

Husband in China discovers during abortion that wife was carrying neighbour’s child

While his wife was undergoing an abortion, a husband in China discovered that she was pregnant with their neighbour’s child.

Incensed by the realisation, he flew into a drunken rage and attacked the neighbour with a knife.

According to the South China Morning Post, the man received a seven-month jail sentence for the attack.

Affair led to ectopic pregnancy

Citing China Judgments Online, a state-run site that hosts court case documents, local news sites reported that the couple were close to their neighbour and would often spend time together.

In 2022, the trio spent some time working out of town. During this period, the neighbour and wife got even closer, which culminated in the latter getting pregnant.

However, the pregnancy came with complications — the wife had gotten an ectopic pregnancy.

According to Mayo Clinic, an ectopic pregnancy occurs when an egg is fertilised outside the main cavity of the uterus, most commonly in the fallopian tube. When this occurs, the fertilised egg is unable to survive and may even be life-threatening for the mother.

When the wife learned that it was an ectopic pregnancy, she decided to get an abortion.

Abortion leads to discovery

The man agreed to the operation, which reportedly cost more than ¥10,000 (S$1,790).

However, he soon grew suspicious of the wife’s pregnancy.

Because they had always used protection during intercourse, the husband began doubting whether the baby was his. Sure enough, he found evidence of his wife’s affair.

Confronted with evidence in the form of flirty texts, the neighbour readily admitted to the affair. He even agreed to pay the husband ¥38,000 (S$6,800) to settle the matter.

The neighbour began to pay the money out in instalments, with local news reporting that the husband was still owed ¥10,000 (S$1,790).

Drunken attack lands husband in prison

Last February, the husband flew into a rage after drinking alcohol and confronted the neighbour over the remaining sum.

Armed with a kitchen knife, the husband landed five strikes on the neighbour’s head.

The neighbour’s mum tried to stop the attack, but sustained injuries in the process.

A court found the man guilty of intentionally causing harm. However, the court also noted two mitigating factors:

The man’s wife did not adhere to “basic moral norms”

The neighbour owed money that was promised

The man was eventually sentenced to seven months in jail.

Also read: Man in Taiwan rams Porsche into shops after suspecting wife is having affair with friend, livestreams rampage on Instagram

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from BGStock72 on Canva. Image is for illustration purposes only.