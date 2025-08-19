2 Japanese tourists shot dead in Philippines robbery, suspects arrested

2 Japanese tourists fatally shot in Manila over robbery amid growing gun-related robberies targeting foreigners

The Japanese Embassy in the Philippines confirmed the death of two male Japanese tourists who were fatally shot during a robbery in a popular Manila nightlife district on Friday (15 Aug).

According to The Asahi Shimbun, local authorities reported that the victims were staying at a nearby hotel.

The two men were attacked at around 10.40pm while exiting a taxi in the bustling Malate district, known for its karaoke bars, restaurants, and hotels, which are frequented by foreign tourists.

Suspects steal victims’ belongings before fleeing on motorcycle

Witnesses recounted the shocking scene as a man approached the victims, opened fire, and then fled the scene on a motorcycle, taking their belongings.

The Japanese embassy stated that the victims had just left a casino hotel prior to the shooting.

Local authorities suggest that the attack may have been premeditated, and investigations are ongoing.

2 suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting

On Monday (18 Aug), authorities announced the arrest of two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting.

The victims have also been identified as Akinobu Nakayama, 41, and Hideaki Satori, 53.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows a taxi pulling over, with the victims exiting the vehicle and collapsing after being shot by a man in white from behind.

After shooting the victims, the assailant stole a bag containing cash and valuables and fled on a motorcycle seen speeding away in the same direction as the taxi.

Police later discovered an abandoned motorcycle near the crime scene, which was confirmed to be the getaway vehicle.

Using witness statements and ownership records, authorities identified and arrested the two suspects.

One of the suspects is believed to have been a tour guide accompanying the victims at the time of the incident.

The exact relationship between the suspects and the victims remains unclear as the investigation continues.

Robberies involving Japanese nationals surge in Manila

Since October, around 20 robbery cases involving Japanese nationals have been reported in the greater Manila area.

In December, two Japanese men were assaulted in a bag-snatching incident, with one in his 60s suffering serious gunshot wounds.

A Japanese restaurant in Makati was also robbed at gunpoint in May, with Japanese customers threatened and their valuables stolen.

The embassy has issued a warning advising nationals to avoid walking alone at night and to comply if confronted during a robbery.

