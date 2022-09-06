JB Supermarkets Facing Severe Egg Shortages Reportedly Due To Closed Farms

JB Supermarkets Receive Only 100 Pallets Of Eggs When They Ordered 1,000 Due To Egg Shortages

Supermarkets in Johor Bahru (JB) are reportedly facing an egg shortage as several large egg farms in Johor have halted operations temporarily.

Apparently, some egg farms have reduced production while some smaller ones have closed as they were not profitable.

Though some consumers are facing difficulties buying eggs, there are hawkers and restaurant owners who aren’t having issues with their egg supplies.

Supermarkets facing egg shortage after production lowered

Malaysian news site China Press reported that some supermarket operators in JB ordered 1,000 egg pallets, but only received 100 to 200 from the egg producers.

Several grocery stores and markets have also run out of eggs, resulting in consumers not being able to find eggs in various stores.

One consumer, Nor Azura Md Amin, told Harian Metro she has been having trouble finding eggs while grocery shopping for the past week. Supermarket staff also confirmed that suppliers had provided fewer eggs than usual.

Small profit margins are apparently to blame, resulting in the closure of small farms, but only temporarily.

Large farms have also reduced production, which has lowered the amount of eggs being supplied overall.

Suppliers unable to provide eggs

A general manager of Econsave supermarket, Mas Imran Adam, asked suppliers why he only received 100 egg pallets when he ordered 1,000.

The reply he received was that egg farms had reduced their production outputs, making it impossible to supply more.

But Johor’s Director of Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Mohd Hairul Anuar Bohro claimed on 1 Sep that there was no egg supply issue in JB.

The possibility of a high turnover of purchases may have caused the supply of eggs to run out in many locations in the city,” he told Harian Metro.

We have contacted the supplier and they informed us that the new stock of eggs is expected to arrive today and tomorrow.

In other areas such as Kajang in Selangor, however, traders haven’t reported any egg shortage issues, Harian Metro reported.

An egg wholesaler in Kulai also hasn’t faced any shortages, though she noted that goods would arrive slowly at times.

Some restaurants affected, others aren’t

Meanwhile, some restaurants do not appear to be affected. One of them told China Press that because the government is controlling egg prices, they aren’t too expensive.

But other hawkers are facing issues, such as Mr Wong, who runs a prawn noodle stall in JB.

He noted that he used to order 10 pallets every three days, but is currently facing a shortage, forcing him to scramble to restock from elsewhere.

Featured image adapted from China Press.