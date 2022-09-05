S’poreans Flock To JB For Mooncakes, Someone Even Purchased 100 Boxes

Sales For Mooncakes Surge In JB As Singaporeans Arrive For September School Holidays

As borders reopen and families start travelling for the September school holidays, Johor Bahru (JB) is seeing a surge of visitors from across the Causeway.

Besides checking out their favourite Malaysian eateries, it seems Singaporeans are also on the lookout for mooncakes, especially since the Mid-Autumn Festival is coming up.

According to one JB mooncake stall vendor, someone even bought 100 boxes, intending to give them away to colleagues.

Singaporean reportedly buys 100 boxes of mooncakes from JB

Ms Huang, the manager of Oversea Mooncake, told China Press that a Singaporean customer had recently purchased 100 boxes of mooncakes from them.

The customer, who planned to give them away to colleagues, was even willing to go through the trouble of declaring them.

According to Ms Huang, this year’s mooncake sales have been their best ever, with several selling out and even going completely out of stock due to high demand.

She believes that sales have gone up as Singaporeans, as well as other tourists and even locals who’d been working overseas, haven’t been able to visit JB for the past two years.

The taste of mooncakes in Malaysia is different from those sold in Singapore, and because they’re also cheaper, they’re popular with Singaporeans, she said.

In fact, Ms Huang believes that their mooncakes may sell out again in the coming days, which means they’ll need to make orders for restocks from the main store.

“I think it’s because people haven’t had mooncakes for a long time,” she said.

A Singaporean reportedly told China Press that for the price of a box in Singapore, they can get one or two extra boxes in JB.

Others said that there’s more variety in Malaysia, including more novel types of mooncakes, compared to Singapore where they tend to be more traditional.

Sales have gone up by 90% compared to pandemic times

Another vendor, Mr Shen, who runs the Liumama mooncake stall, noted that sales have gone up by 90% since the pandemic.

There were some mooncakes that even sold out within two hours, so the supply volume had to be increased by 30% on Saturday.

As the school holidays will last until the end of this week, culminating with the Mid-Autumn Festival on 10 Sep, vendors are expecting even more sales.

