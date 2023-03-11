JB Siam Diu Hostess Gets S$149K ‘Hang Flower’ Money, Huge Amount Shocks The Internet

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Hostess At JB Siam Diu Gets S$149,231 In A Night

For most working-class citizens, earning S$149,000 in a day’s work is a distant fantasy.

But that fantasy came true for one lucky hostess in Johor Bahru (JB) who recently received a whopping RM500,000 (S$149,231) from generous patrons.

A Facebook user shared about the incident and expressed his rightful shock in the caption.

While many in the comments echoed his sentiments, others were doubtful if such an amount was even possible.

JB Siam Diu hostess receives exorbitant ‘Hang Flower’ amount

On Wednesday (8 Mar), a Facebook user posted about the incident in the KL娱乐站 group.

According to his post, a hostess at a club in JB received RM500,000 (S$149,231) worth of ‘Hang Flower’ money.

He went on to elaborate that she was presented with two ‘flowers’ — one of which amounted to RM200,000 (S$59,692), while the other was valued at RM300,000 (S$89,538).

Based on the attached photos, the event was much celebrated.

In one of the pictures, the hostess took centre stage in front of a large screen that thanked patrons for the generous sponsorship.

Clad in a feathered robe with phoenix embroidery, she posed brightly with a bejewelled “300000” scarf.

The confetti-strewn stage added to the celebratory vibe of the photos.

Large amount shocks most people

While some believed that the hostess had reason to celebrate, others in the comments doubted if the money was for real.

One commenter questioned if the celebrations were just a marketing stunt and asked about the hostess’ commission rates.

Others replied to the query with values ranging from 50% to 80%.

Meanwhile, another commenter who used to work in the industry didn’t seem surprised by the amount at all.

According to them, it’s common to see “[this kind of] money throw[n]” on a nightly basis.

Concurrently, a jaded netizen claimed that the ‘Hang Flower’ practice is an easy way for people to “clean [their] money”.

Club hostess in JB gets generous donations

Regardless of the speculations, it’s always a spectacle to witness someone getting rich overnight.

In the case of this hostess in JB, she now probably has enough to comfortably retire.

For the rest of us, we can just continue to live vicariously.

Featured image adapted from KL娱乐站 on Facebook.