Driver almost scammed out of S$770 after receiving fake SMS claiming ‘unpaid toll fine’ upon entering JB

A warning about a suspected scam SMS has been circulating after a post was shared in the SGRV FRONT MAN’s Facebook group on Wednesday (31 Dec 2025), cautioning motorists who have just entered Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia.

The post advised drivers to avoid clicking suspicious links from SMS messages claiming to be from traffic authorities.

SMS claims unpaid toll offence and penalties if payment is not made

According to the post, the victim received SMS messages from two seemingly legitimate sources: 15888 (the official Bank Negara Malaysia number) and PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police).

However, these messages were part of a scam.

The victim reported receiving an SMS at 11.26 am from 15888, allegedly from “JPJ Traffic”.

The message falsely claimed the recipient had an “unpaid toll offence” and demanded “immediate payment” to avoid penalties.

Link leads to page mimicking Malaysian payment portal

After clicking the provided link, the victim was directed to a website that appeared to be a genuine payment portal.

The page, branded as “MyBayar PDRM”, stated that the user had an “Unsuccessful Automatic Toll Payment”.

The page listed an alleged unpaid road toll of RM12.80 (S$4.06), with an invoice dated 31 Dec 2024 and an expiry date of 31 Dec 2025.

It also warned of enforcement action if the fine was unpaid.

Despite having only S$12 in their bank account, the user entered their debit card details, believing the fine was manageable.

However, the website displayed a message stating that the card was “not supported”.

Fraudulent transaction attempt follows

Four hours later, the victim discovered an unauthorised transaction on their bank account.

A screenshot shared by the victim revealed a declined transaction attempt of S$771.45 (RM 2,424) from a UOB ONE Debit Mastercard.

Additionally, a One-Time Password (OTP) notification confirmed an unauthorised transaction of RM 846.37 (S$270) via BigPay, prompting the victim to immediately report the fraudulent activity.

Similar SMS received minutes earlier

The post also included an SMS received at 11.24am on the same day, two minutes before the message from 15888.

This message was allegedly from PDRM Traffic, with text content similar to the other scam message.

Other Facebook users confirmed receiving similar scam messages from “PDRM”.

Online comments have flooded with warnings about the scam, with some users mentioning that the Malaysian authorities never include links in their SMS messages.

Some also shared how they, too, received toll offence messages despite not owning a car.

