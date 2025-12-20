Driver reconsiders frequent trips to JB after losing his Prada bag & documents in car break-in

Toyota Vellfire window smashed in JB Pelangi theft case

On Wednesday (17 Dec), a man found his car damaged after returning from dinner in Johor Bahru’s Pelangi area.

The motorist, who is believed to be from Singapore, reported the vehicle break-in on the Singapore Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page.

He shared images of the Toyota Vellfire, which had its passenger-side window smashed open.

The vehicle appeared to have been parked at a public lot in front of a row of shophouses.

According to the victim, the incident happened near The Toast in Pelangi.

Laptop bag and work documents stolen

In his post, Ben Goh said that the thieves stole a laptop bag containing valuable documents.

He later realised that a branded bag was also missing.

“Just realised my Prada bag with my work documents were lost too,” said Mr Goh, who had since reported the incident to the police.

Although he revealed that CCTV footage captured the culprits in action, the man was not hopeful about recovering the stolen items.

‘Penny wise pound foolish’: Driver reflects on safety and frequent JB trips

In an update, Mr Goh reflected on the financial and personal impact of the incident.

“Not trying to gain sympathy or anything here,” he wrote. “But I am thinking if we are penny wise pound foolish.”

He added that small savings from cross-border trips may not be worth the risk.

“Save a bit here, a bit there… But lost quite a fair bit here,” said Mr Goh, who now reconsiders how often he travels to JB.

“Perhaps we should really lessen our JB trips,” he wrote.

Acknowledges carelessness, urges others to stay safe

Mr Goh said he had accepted the loss and acknowledged his own lapse.

“Even police told us we should not leave any items in sight,” he wrote.

Mr Goh further urged others to stay safe and be wary, stating that it was his carelessness that led to the break-in.

