Elderly S’porean couple forced to extend stay in JB after passports & other valuables get stolen in mall

An 80-year-old Singaporean couple had to turn their recent day trip to Johor Bahru (JB) into an overnight stay after their bag was stolen.

The couple’s passports were among other valuables that were snatched.

Elderly couple falls victim to theft at JB mall

According to China Press, the theft occurred at about 4pm on Sunday (7 Dec), while the elderly couple were shopping in a mall in Skudai.

Surveillance footage showed the husband pulling a shopping cart while his wife was walking in front of him.

A man wearing a grey shirt and a white cap then enters the frame and follows closely behind the husband.

As the couple slowed down to make a turn, the man quickly seized the opportunity by reaching into the cart and grabbing the couple’s bag.

With the couple’s bag in hand, the man took off in another direction.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the couple only realised that their bag was stolen while they were making payment.

Besides the couple’s passports, the bag also contained an iPhone, credit cards, and cash.

After reviewing CCTV footage that confirmed the theft, the couple lodged a police report.

Had to extend day trip due to theft

Speaking to China Press, a spokesperson from the National Taiwan University (NTU) alumni association said that the 80-year-old Singaporean couple were alumni of the university.

They were in JB for a luncheon and had planned to return to Singapore on the same day.

However, they were forced to stay overnight due to the incident.

Sin Chew Daily reported that the stolen phone was found in a garbage bin at the mall on the following day.

Security personnel also claimed to have seen surveillance footage of the perpetrator getting into a car after the incident.

Featured image adapted from China Press.