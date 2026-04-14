Free colour analysis, DIY speaker strap, earphone charms & more at 5-day JBL Funan pop-up

JBL: Live Your Sound Pop-Up Experience happening at Funan Atrium from 15 to 19 April 2026

Over the next five days, Funan’s Level 1 Atrium will get a lot louder as it’s transformed into a high-energy playground where visitors can jump between hands-on stations, try mini activities, and rack up rewards along the way.

From 15 to 19 April, the JBL: Live Your Sound Pop-Up Experience takes over the space. The pop-up will have a series of interactive zones. And these zones make testing new audio gear feel more like an adventure than a straightforward demo.

This is not a typical tech showcase, though. The pop-up is built like an interactive journey. It features five themed zones that tap into different personalities. And each personality will match JBL products.

Embark on a stamp-collecting challenge to unlock exclusive rewards

The best part about this audio playground is that it’s completely free to enter and take part.

Before you dive in, don’t forget to swing by the redemption booth to pick up an event activity card and kickstart your mission.

Here’s how it works. Complete activities at any three out of the five interactive zones around the Level 1 Atrium to collect stamps. Each stop brings you one step closer to a reward.

Once you’ve secured your three stamps, you’ll get a shot at the sure-win gachapon machine.

Prizes include exclusive JBL merchandise worth up to S$288, from 20% off vouchers for the JBL Online Store to a JBL towel. There are even limited-edition JBL Mahjong sets for your next gathering.

Free colour analysis, exclusive earphone charms, and DIY speaker straps

Now that you’ve picked up your activity card, it’s time to start making your rounds.

One of the more unexpected stops is the styling zone. Not exactly what you’d expect at a tech pop-up, but hear us out.

If you’ve ever stood in-store debating which colour headphones to get, the Style Amplified zone is a pretty good place to start.

The colour analysis station is available on 18 and 19 April. This station helps you figure out what shades actually complement your skin tone. It will finally settle the question of whether you’re a Spring, Summer, Autumn, or Winter.

This is useful not just for tech, but for your wardrobe in general. After all, tech accessories are basically part of the outfit now. So the right pair can complete a solid #fitcheck.

This is also where you can try on different models from the JBL Open-Ear Series. The series includes the JBL Sense Lite, Sense Pro, and Soundgear Clips, to see what works best for both comfort and style.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your gear, this pop-up is honestly the best time to do it. There are gifts-with-purchase available when you buy selected JBL products from participating Funan retailers or the JBL Online Store during the event period.

Clip-on charms, customisable straps, and more

At the Style Amplified station, purchases include your choice of limited-edition clip-on earphone charms for the JBL Soundgear Clips. These are designed to look like an extra earring and are available exclusively at the pop-up.

For those looking to pick up a new portable speaker for camping trips, beach days, or a casual BBQ, there’s something for you, too.

During the pop-up, purchases of the JBL Grip, JBL Flip 7, or JBL Charge 6 speakers come with access to the D.I.Y Echo Charms Bar. You can customise a limited-edition speaker strap.

You’ll get to deck out your new toy with a variety of charms and pins. And you can turn it into something that actually feels like yours. The strap also doubles as a functional add-on, making it easier to carry or sling onto a bag.

Put your reflexes to the test or take a break at a café-style co-working setup

Gamers would want to make a beeline for the Sound Is Survival zone.

Here, you can step into a first-person tactical shooter setup. See how you stack up on the live leaderboard as your gameplay is projected in real time.

It’s quick to try, but if you’re good, there’s more at stake. One JBL Quantum 650 headset worth S$299 is up for grabs daily for the top performer.

If you’re planning to buy, select the Quantum 650 or 950 headset, and your purchase also includes a S$30 Steam gift card. These are available in limited quantities daily, while stocks last.

For both office and WFH warriors, the Hustle Loud zone offers a slower-paced reset.

This zone will be within a café-style co-working space at Sinpopo Café. And it lets you try things out in a more realistic, everyday setting. Test what it’s like to hop on calls or see how your go-to focus playlist sounds with the JBL Live 680NC and 780NC headphones.

Purchases of selected JBL Live Series headphones here come with a Sinpopo cake set worth S$12, available in limited quantities daily while stocks last.

Get up close and personal with the latest releases at the JBL pop-up

By this point, you’ll have realised this isn’t just a typical tech showcase.

The different zones, quick activities, and small perks turn a simple shopping trip into a fun day out with friends and family.

And as mentioned earlier, if you pick up an eligible product from Best Denki, Courts, Challenger, Gain City, and T K Foto at Funan, or from the JBL Online Store between 15 and 19 April, be sure to keep your proof of purchase to redeem your gift-with-purchase.

Here’s what you need to know so you can plan your trip down:



JBL: Live Your Sound Pop-Up Experience

Address: Funan Level 1 Atrium, 107 North Bridge Road, Singapore 179105

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

Nearest MRT station: City Hall

For more information, to RSVP for the pop-up, or to shop (or all of the above), head over to JBL’s website.

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Featured image by MS News.