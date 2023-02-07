JCube To Officially Close On 6 Aug, Will Be Transformed Into 40-Storey Residential Development

JCube Will Close & Cease Operations At 10pm On 6 Aug

On Tuesday (7 Feb), CapitaLand Development (CLD) announced that JCube will officially close at 10pm on 6 Aug 2023.

The mall will then undergo a revamp into a 40-storey residential development.

This will include commercial spaces on the first two storeys, likely to be ready in 2027.

Residential development to be ready by 2027

In a press release, CLD said it obtained the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) provisional permission to redevelop JCube into a 40-storey residential development. Commercial spaces will take up the first and second storeys.

The redevelopment complements the government’s plans to bring new homes, businesses, recreational facilities, and amenities, to the Jurong Lake District (JLD).

Previously, URA’s master plan outlined JLD’s transformation into the largest mixed-use business district outside the city centre.

With the redevelopment plans on track to start soon, the final outcome will likely be ready in 2027.

The residences will have a direct link to the following amenities via J-Walk, the covered, elevated pedestrian network:

Jurong East MRT interchange station

Westgate

IMM Building

Nearby, the Jurong Region Line will be opening in phases from 2027. Thereafter, the Cross Island Line will open gradually from 2030.

By then, residents staying in the residential development at the former JCube site will have access to four MRT lines, namely:

North-South Line

East-West Line

Jurong Region Line

Cross Island Line

Thanks to the multiple lines, residents can enjoy greater connectivity to other parts of Singapore including:

The Central Business District (CBD)

Changi Airport

Jurong Innovation District

Tuas Port

They will also have direct access to the upcoming Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub which boasts facilities like an air-conditioned bus interchange, a public library, a community club, a sports centre, and other commercial spaces.

Residents will enjoy retail, education & sports facilities

CLD Singapore CEO Mr Tan Yew Chin said CapitaLand is pleased to create another development that supports JLD’s transformation.

They are confident in maximising the locational attributes of the JCube site to create quality homes.

Residents will have retail, entertainment, healthcare, education, sports, and fitness facilities, all within easy reach.

CLD expects to launch the residential development for sale in the second half of 2023.

JCube to close on 6 Aug

With redevelopment plans in the works, JCube’s last day of operations will be on 6 Aug 2023 at 10pm. All operations will cease from 7 Aug.

In the meantime, CLD will be working closely with existing tenants.

They will provide them with the necessary support to ensure a smooth handover of their premises.

We hope that the transition will go smoothly for everyone. We’re sure residents in the area will be looking forward to the exciting changes.

