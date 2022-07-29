JCube May Be Replaced By Residential Development, Fate Of Ice Skating Rink In Limbo

JCube May Be Replaced By Residential Development, Business As Usual For Now

Jurong East has become quite the hub in recent years, with malls and condominiums emerging just a stone’s throw away from the busy MRT station.

Competition is tough out there, and JCube may be next on the chopping block for redevelopment.

According to The Straits Times (ST), CapitaLand Development (CLD) is planning to replace the shopping mall with a mixed-use residential development in the coming years.

With the landscape of Jurong East changing quickly, it seems as though the developers have considered this ongoing evolution in their decision.

But being one of only two ice skating locations in Singapore, the fate of The Rink at JCube appears to have fallen into limbo.

JCube may make way for mixed-use residential development

ST reports that CLD has received in-principle approval from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to redevelop the mall.

This will reportedly transform JCube’s 7,771.2 sq m plot from a commercial space into a primarily residential development with several retail spaces on the first storey.

The change translates to an increase in the plot ratio from 3.0 to 4.2.

In response to queries from MS News, a CLD spokesperson said that discussions are ongoing:

CLD is exploring options to reposition or redevelop the mall in line with the gradual transformation of Jurong Lake District. No plan has been firmed up and it is business as usual at JCube.

Fate of Singapore’s only Olympic-size ice rink in limbo

Since it opened in 2012, JCube has been the home of The Rink, Singapore’s first and only Olympic-sized ice skating rink.

However, with the news of the redevelopment, the future of The Rink is now in limbo.

Speaking to ST, a SportSG spokesperson shared that the rink’s lease will end in Mar 2023. They’re currently exploring other options for ice sports association athletes who have used the facility for training over the past decade.

No matter what the future holds, the Singapore Ice Hockey Association and the Singapore Ice Skating Association said they will work with SportSG to fulfil their athletes’ training needs.

Mixed feelings about JCube residential development plan

Judging from reactions to the redevelopment news on forums like Reddit, JCube still has a special place in many hearts.

One Redditor shared that they like the ice rink and IMAX theatre, which is the only one in the West.

Others have already resigned themselves to losing their favourite ice skating rink for good.

JCube once stood where the old Jurong Entertainment Centre (JEC) was, sparking nostalgia among users who spent their childhood hanging out there.

Despite the uncertainty of JCube’s future, what’s clear is that any change will affect those who’ve grown to love it.

More places undergoing redevelopment

Over the past few months, there’ve been news after news of iconic landmarks or precincts facing revamps or redevelopments.

While keeping up with the times is important, people treasure familiarity and nostalgia too.

Hopefully, whatever developers have in mind for JCube, it’ll be something that frequent visitors will be happy with.

Featured image adapted from Juliu Cesar Alvarez on Flickr.