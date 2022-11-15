Jurong Regional Library Will Move To Integrated Transport Hub Beside MRT Station From 2028

Jurong Regional Library Will Relocate To The Integrated Transport Hub

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the National Library Board (NLB) have said that the Jurong Regional Library will move to the integrated transport hub at Jurong East in 2028, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Development for the Jurong Lake District means the library will have to relocate, to a spot closer to Jurong East MRT station.

While convenient, the move places the library a little further away from the residential estate, no doubt affecting residents who’ve been flocking there for years.

Library will move to integrated transport hub

Construction on the integrated transport hub in Jurong began last year and is likely to complete in 2027.

Moving the library there will create a community hub in a highly accessible location in the West, URA group director for physical planning Yvonne Lim and NLB Planning and Development Division director Wan Wee Pin said in a forum letter.

The hub will include office, retail, and residential buildings, as well as connect commuters between the North-South Line, East-West Line, and Jurong Region Line when it opens.

The new library is expected to be similar in size to the current building, which sits on a 1-hectare plot.

More information regarding its move and the new address will be available at a later date.

Jurong Regional Library opened in 1988

The current library opened in 1988 as the Jurong East Community Library. After a refurbishment in 2004, it became the Jurong Regional Library.

Among the largest libraries in the country, it drew many visitors over the years, including residents in the neighbouring estates.

But with its new location right next to the MRT station, perhaps even more people will visit.

We’re sure shoppers, workers and students on their commutes would appreciate having the amenity so close to the transport hub.

