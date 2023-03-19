JCube Nail Salon Shuts Down Without Notice, Leaving Customers With Packages In The Lurch

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Nail Salon Beauty Nails Spa In JCube Closes Without Informing Customers

A nail salon at the JCube shopping mall in Jurong has shut down without notice. This has left its customers in the lurch, with thousands of dollars’ worth of packages unaccounted for.

This comes after news of the mall’s upcoming closure in August to give way for residential development.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the salon in question is Beauty Nails Spa, located at Level 2 of JCube.

This came to the shock of many customers who have pre-paid packages with the salon.

It was reported that one customer had about S$3,000 in their package with the business. They are now unable to get it back as the salon has been uncontactable since the closure.

JCube nail salon customers only found out about closure when they visited shop

One affected customer Shin Min spoke to was Ms Su (transliterated from Chinese), a 35-year-old public relations officer. She has been a customer of the JCube nail salon since 2019.

Ms Su told Shin Min she tried calling the salon last month to book an appointment. However, no one answered the phone.

After a while of being unable to reach the salon, she decided to pay the shop a visit on 1 Mar. To her horror, Ms Su discovered that it had ceased operations.

The shop had been sealed off, and even the signboard of the salon had been taken down.

“I did not receive any notification about the closure, and I still have a few hundred dollars remaining in my package with them,” Ms Su said. “I have been trying to contact them, but to no avail.”

A group of customers had over S$4,000 with JCube nail salon packages

Ms Su then asked around on social media, looking for people with similar experiences. She found seven other customers also left in the dark about the closure.

The eight of them had a total of about S$4,000 worth of packages with the salon.

One of them only recently put in S$540 for a package on 16 Jan.

“We have already lodged a police report and intend to pursue this with the Small Claims Tribunal.”

CASE received 17 complaints against the business

The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) revealed that they have received 17 complaints against the nail salon.

Those who lodged the reports claim that they are now unable to get the money they have put into the packages back.

The amounts ranged between S$200 and S$3,700.

Later, Ms Su discovered other nail salons with the Beauty Nails Spa name — one at Far East Plaza in Orchard and one at Eastpoint Mall in Simei.

However, she cannot use her package at either of those places.

Currently, the owner of the JCube salon has reached out to Ms Su and told her that they have been actively trying to resolve this issue.

“They are saying they have been in talks with another salon in Clementi, where we can use up our remaining packages after 10 Apr. But, really, we just want our money back.”

The owner of JCube Beauty Nails Spa has yet to respond to media queries.

Ex-owner speaks out, says his current outlet has been affected by fallout

Shin Min spoke to the owner of Beauty Nails Spa in Far East Plaza. They have been bombarded with enquiries in the wake of this incident.

The owner, Mr Chen (transliterated from Chinese), told Shin Min that he used to own all three outlets. However, he had to sell them last year due to the leftover impact of the pandemic.

He sold the JCube outlet in June 2022 and the Eastpoint Mall outlet in August 2022.

“Business was bad, but I did not want to abandon the customers. So, I told the outlets to two other people. I only operate the Far East Plaza one now.”

Mr Chen also allowed the new owner of the JCube outlet to continue using the same name for the shop.

He commented on how the closure of the JCube outlet has affected his outlet, saying that he has also been implicated after the sudden shutdown.

“Customers from that outlet are complaining and asking if they can use their packages here instead. Even existing customers have expressed concern about their packages with us and whether they are safe.”

“My staff has also been inundated with calls and enquiries, and we have to explain this situation to people one by one,” he expressed.

As for the Eastpoint Mall outlet, it was renamed Wonder Nails after the change of owners.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Vaniday and Shin Min Daily News.