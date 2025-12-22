Woman in Thailand throws acid on sleeping husband on his birthday over alleged affair

Wife splashes acid on sleeping husband on his 60th birthday, man sustains extensive chemical burns

A man was left with horrific injuries after his wife allegedly splashed acid on his face and body while he was asleep, in what police believe may have been driven by jealousy over an alleged affair.

The brutal attack took place at around 2pm on Tuesday (16 Dec) in Nikhom Phatthana District, according to police in Rayong, Thailand.

Flesh and hair found fused to mattress

When officers and rescuers arrived at the scene, they found the 60-year-old victim, Mr Somchai (name transliterated), sitting on his bed in severe agony.

He had sustained extensive chemical burns to his head and body. Clumps of hair were found on the pillow, and the acid had eaten through the bedding.

According to Thai news media Amarin TV, pieces of flesh and hair were discovered fused to the mattress due to the chemical reaction.

A container believed to have held the acid was also found at the scene.

Man unable to open eyes or speak

Rescue personnel said Mr Somchai’s injuries resembled severe burn wounds.

He was unable to open his eyes, and his mouth had been badly damaged by the acid, leaving him unable to speak.

Investigators believe the attack happened while he was fast asleep, leaving him with no chance to defend himself.

One rescuer said that in their decade of service, they had never encountered a domestic violence case of such severity.

Another added that they had to quickly search online for emergency first-aid procedures for acid burns to ensure the victim was treated correctly.

Attack occured on man’s 60th birthday

Police described the incident as especially cruel, as it occurred on Mr Somchai’s 60th birthday.

Officers said his wife had given him a “gift no one would ever want”, and urged the public to exercise restraint in domestic disputes.

Initial investigations suggest the attack may have stemmed from jealousy over an alleged affair, according to Channel 7.

Police are in the process of summoning the woman for questioning to establish the exact motive behind the assault. She may face serious legal consequences if charged.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Amarin TV.