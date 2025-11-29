Jeffrey Siow seeks information regarding high-rise littering of glass & ceramic items at Choa Chu Kang

Agencies working to identify killer litter culprit in Choa Chu Kang

Taking to social media, Acting Minister for Transport and Member of Parliament (MP) for Chua Chu Kang GRC Jeffrey Siow posted an appeal seeking information regarding a case of high-rise littering at Blk 802A Keat Hong Close.

In a Facebook post on 28 Nov, Mr Siow described that glass and ceramic items had been thrown from a height at the block.

The post went on to state that this was not the first such incident of high-rise littering in the area.

Surveillance cameras deployed

Mr Siow added that several agencies had gathered to take immediate action.

These agencies included the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the National Environment Agency (NEA), and the Town Council.

Surveillance cameras have also been deployed with the goal of identifying the perpetrator.

“We take this incident of high rise littering very seriously,” wrote Mr Siow.

“If you have any information that can help us apprehend the culprit, please inform SPF or NEA, so we can act swiftly to keep our residents safe.”

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Jeffrey Siow on Facebook.